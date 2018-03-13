Why working overtime in Spain isn’t worth it

A new employment study shows that putting in extra hours at work in Spain doesn’t necessarily mean extra money.

Almost 60 percent of workers in Spain don’t receive any financial remuneration for working extra hours, a study by recruitment agency Adecco has found.

Up to 46.4 percent of people surveyed said they received no other form of compensation and 13 percent added that they only get breaks by working extra hours.

These disheartening stats may explain why only 39 percent of Spaniards work more hours than those agreed to previously, even though there’s an unwritten and outdated rule for many Spanish bosses that the employees who stay the longest behind their desks are the hardest working.

Just over half of all Spanish people surveyed also felt that their work was below their level of qualifications and training.

Perhaps the most surprising finding of the study - and one that contradicts the overall negativity surrounding worker morale in Spain- is the 66.7 percent of people who claimed they were happy with their jobs.

It seems that Spaniards, aware that dream jobs are few and far between since the financial crisis kicked in, are content at least with having some form of work.

The country’s unemployment rate dropped by 7.8 percent in 2017, January 2018 figures show, but lower salaries and longer hours have become the norm for many employers, facilitated by the ruling Popular Party’s 2012 labour reform.

According to Adecco, 41 percent of Spaniards are actively looking for another job, even though 83 percent thinks it's just as hard if not harder now to find good work opportunities as during the country’s financial crisis.

Spain’s highest unemployment rate was 26.94 percent, recorded in the first quarter of 2013. It currently stands at 16.5 percent.

