Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Grandfather, 80, becomes Spain’s oldest Erasmus student

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 February 2018
11:53 CET+01:00
elderlystudentserasmus

Share this article

Grandfather, 80, becomes Spain’s oldest Erasmus student
Miguel Castillo being interviewed for Antena 3 Noticias.
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 February 2018
11:53 CET+01:00
He is 80 years old, has suffered a heart attack and quadruple bypass, but on Monday this Spanish grandfather will head off to start a new semester as an Erasmus student in Italy.

Miguel Castillo, who is a father of three and grandfather of six, has leapt into the limelight after it emerged that he had won an Erasmus grant to pursue his studies at a university in Verona.

Years after retiring from a successful career as a notary, the octogenarian chose to resume his studies and enrolled in a history degree at Valencia University.

 “It was a typical retirement,” he said in an interview with the Valencian newspaper Las Provincias. “I looked after the grandchildren, went for walks, played golf, but didn’t do much.”

Then at 75-years-old he suffered a heart attack and was given a quadruple heart bypass.

“On the road to recovery I told myself 'I would like to do something beyond the classic napping’,” he explained.

So he enrolled for a degree in modern history and each day attends classes with students who are a quarter of his age.

READ: Want to know the secret to long life? Live in Spain

On Monday, he joins the hundreds of students who won Erasmus study abroad grants to spend a semester at another university in Europe.

“I opted for Verona, in Italy because I was there 42 years ago to see Maria Callas perform,” said the opera buff.

Unlike other students though, he says he will not be staying in a college dorm.

“My wife is coming with me and we will stay in a hotel for a while and then move into an apartment,” he explained. “My wife says that she doesn’t see us at a pijama party.”

Castillo said he gets on very well with other students who have become his friends and wants to inspire other elderly people not to be limited by their age.

“Don’t lock yourself up at home, open up to the world, because we can contribute so much and can also receive a lot from society,” he said.

READ MORE: Six Spanish secrets on how to live to the age of one hundred

elderlystudentserasmus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

World's oldest man dies aged 113 in Spanish village where he lived his whole life

Ana Vela, Europe’s oldest person, has died in Barcelona aged 116

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

OBIT Manuel Marín: Father of Erasmus study abroad scheme

9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain

112-year-old Spaniard claims title of world’s oldest man

Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK

The intern's guide to surviving a summer in Spain
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

Gender gap: Spanish women do twice as much unpaid work as men

Top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián
Advertisement

'Madrid is a humble city of overlooked treasures and untold stories'

Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man

Where to enjoy Carnival in Spain

Recipe: How to make, eat and enjoy calçots
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart
  2. Grandfather, 80, becomes Spain’s oldest Erasmus student
  3. Ryanair introduces 29 new routes to Spain
  4. ETA airport bombers win compensation victory
  5. Ryanair drops airfares to Catalonia over secession crisis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement