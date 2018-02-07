Eight of the very best Instagram accounts to follow in Spain

To spur some inspiration as you eat, drink and explore your way through Spain, The Local has compiled a list of the best Spain-based Instagram accounts to follow.

You're already scrolling through Instagram anyway, why not follow these accounts:

1. Madrid No Frills

Photo: MadridNoFrills,

At the top of our list is Madrid No Frills, a blog that highlights the parts of Madrid untouched by the gentrification and modernization that has transformed the city in recent decades. The blog highlights abandoned homes and cheese factories, undiscovered street art, haunted buildings, and overlooked stories to show you the grittier, real side of Spain’s capital.

2. Disfruta Sevilla

Photo: disfrutasevilla

If you are planning a trip to the city that everyone is talking about this year, make sure to follow Disfruta Sevilla, an account that showcases the city’s most beautiful sights. And if you can’t make it to Sevilla just yet, follow the account anyway—these shots of the Plaza de Espana and the Catedral will fill you with wanderlust.

3. Devour Tours

Photo: devour_tours

If the pictures of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona or the Alhambra in Granada don't convince you to travel through Spain, the pictures of Jamon Iberico and Seafood Paella will. Devour Tours combines classics like the famous Chocolateria San Gines with small, local restaurants and market. Follow their account for must-eats in every region of Spain. Warning: you will get hungry while scrolling through their feed.

4. SpanishSabores

Photo: spanishsabores

Another food account to follow because, let’s be real, you are not doing Spain right if food and wine are not at the center of your travel universe. This one is run by the creator of Devour Tours, Lauren Aloise, whose account is a fun mix of Spanish food markets, highlights of her food adventures abroad, and recipes she’s picked up along the way.

5. Madrid Diferente

Photo:madriddiferente

Madrid Diferente’s account and website is paella of things to do in Madrid. Organized by neighborhood to make your exploring easier, MadridDiferente recommends restaurants, bars, cafes, and places to grab a copa, shop, and take your kids. One of the best features of their instagram account and website is that it highlights events taking place in Madrid including temporary art exhibitions, flamenco classes, and musicals.

6. Spain

Photo: Spain

This is the official Instagram of tourism in Spain, and a must-follow if aesthetically pleasing feeds and gorgeous photography are your thing. With nearly 300K followers, the account is linked the magazine of the same name and has some of the most beautiful shots of Spanish cities you’ve ever seen. Their website also includes places to go, things to do, and practical information to keep in mind as you travel such as weather, embassies, and accomodations.

7. Cheap in Madrides



Photo: cheapinmadrides

If you’re traveling through Madrid on a budget this is the account to follow. While the instragram page only launched this year and has a few hundred followers, the account includes the best days and times to visit Madrid's landmarks for free or reduced entry.

8. The Local Spain

Photo: TheLocalSpain

Follow The Local Spain as your guide to Spanish food, culture, news and travel. Every day we feature pictures taken by our followers from every region of Spain and keep you updated on where to go and what to do. And we follow back!