Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain smashes ring impersonating Vatican bank

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 February 2018
10:46 CET+01:00
vaticanpolicescamfuengirola

Share this article

Spain smashes ring impersonating Vatican bank
Police seized this luxury car bearing a fake coat of arms. Photo: Police hand out/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 February 2018
10:46 CET+01:00
Spanish police said on Friday that they had smashed a ring that allegedly operated a fake branch of the Vatican Bank and swindled people around the world.
Officers arrested three Spaniards and a Colombian suspected of operating the phoney branch in Fuengirola near the posh sea resort of Marbella, police said in a statement.
   
The group "usurped the identity, symbols and image" of the bank, which does not have an office outside Vatican City, to obtain "huge profits" from contracts signed with "a lot of companies around the world" to develop "commercial relations and provide financial advice," it said.
   
The group's office in Fuengirola features the shield of the Vatican on its glass door and is decorated with statue depicting the Virgin Mary holding the baby Jesus in her arms.
   
Another showed a black luxury vehicle decorated with the same Vatican shield on one of its doors.
   
Police said they were still figuring how many people around the world fell victim and how much money the gang had raised.
   
Officers seized a yacht, several luxury cars and silver ingots as well as 5,000 euros ($6,225) in cash as part of the operation.
   
Among those arrested is the suspected ringleader, a 30-year-old Spanish man who claimed to be a member of the Vatican's diplomatic corps and had fake documents that identified him as a Cuban ambassador.
   
The four suspects face charges of fraud, money laundering, impersonation and criminal association.
 
The ring had even printed out official-looking car stickers for their vehicles (see below). 
 
 
vaticanpolicescamfuengirola
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit

Shootout at country house in Teruel leaves three dead including two police

Madrid police suspends three officers over death threats to mayor and journalists in Whatsapp group

Top Spanish journalist to take legal action over death threats in police Whatsapp group

'Biggest ever' haul of contraband tobacco seized by Spanish police

Police hunt bank robber in Valencia

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Spanish police seize thousands of marijuana plants destined for UK

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
Advertisement

The quirky habits you can't help picking up living in Spain

What's on in Spain: Ten things to do in February

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit

'Brexit Day': Brits could have until December 2020 to make move to Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
  3. Spanish police free 16 women forced into sex slavery with voodoo threats
  4. Spain launches probe after U2 concerts sell out in seconds
  5. Snow brings chaos to roads across northern and central Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement