Man plummets to death when abseiling into 6th floor apartment from roof because he forgot his keys

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2018
10:07 CET+01:00
palmamallorcabalcony

Man plummets to death when abseiling into 6th floor apartment from roof because he forgot his keys
Photo: ggkuna/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2018
10:07 CET+01:00
A 41-year-old man fell to his death during an attempt to reach his window from the roof after being locked out of his apartment in Palma de Mallorca.

The man, who has not been identified, went to the roof of the building to hang out his clothes and then realised he had forget to bring his house keys with him.

According to Diario de Mallorca, he had asked neighbours in the flat above him to let him in the building as he passed their window but they refused because they didn’t recognise him from the building.

Police said that he had lowered a rope to reach his balcony and attempted to abseil down but it wasn’t strong enough to hold his weight and he fell to his death.

He fell into the building’s interior patio and was pronounced dead by paramedics called to the scene.

palmamallorcabalcony
