Waka Waka: Shakira faces tax probe in Spain

Shakira is facing a tax evasion probe by Spain’s inland revenue over earnings she failed to declare when she first became resident in Spain.

Spain’s tax office has asked prosecutors to open a case which could lead to a tax bill of tens of millions of euros, according to Spanish media reports.

The investigation centres on allegations that she failed to declare global earnings between 2011 and 2014 when they argue that she was resident in Spain for tax purposes..

Sources close to the singer claim that she has always met tax obligations and only became a permanent resident in Spain in 2015.

The Colombian popstar lives in Barcelona with her partner Barça footballer Gerard Piqué and their two sons. She alone has an estimated fortune of close to €200million.

Sources close to the pop star deny that there was any tax evasion and say Shakira was outside Spain most of the time between 2011-2014 and has always complied with her tax obligations.

She is the latest in a string of high profile personalities, many from the football world, who have been targeted by Spain’s tax authorities.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luca Modric are among those who have been accused of tax fraud.