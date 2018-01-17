Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
A new ferry route between Ireland and Spain has been launched by Brittany Ferries.

The company, which already operates regular sailings between Bilbao and Santander to UK ports, will run a twice-weekly service between the northern Spanish port of Santander and Cork on Ireland’s south coast beginning from the end of April.

Britanny Ferries announced that the new route would be provided by the 'Connemara', a ferry equipped to carry around 500 passengers with space for 195 cars.

“This is a significant move for Brittany Ferries, offering haulage companies a direct route to Spain and passengers a far greater range of holiday options from Cork,” said Hugh Bruton, general manager with Brittany Ferries Ireland.

“As a destination so-called green Spain promises visitors a wealth of opportunities. It hosts sweeping sandy beaches, snow covered mountains just an hour from the port, fabulous food and offers visitors a welcome as warm as the Spanish will receive when they join us in Ireland,” he said.

It is the first time Brittany Ferries has offered a route between Ireland and Spain, although in 2014, LD Lines launched a connection between Rosslare and Gijon but the service only last a season.

The first tickets will go on sale from the end of January but the fares have yet to be announced.

