Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border

15 January 2018
10:07 CET+01:00
Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border
One man was found in the bonnet. Photo: Policia Nacional / Interior Ministry
Border police discovered four migrants hidden within one car after it sped through the border crossing into Spain from Morocco.

The driver and a passenger drove at speed past police officers at the Beni-Enzar checkpoint before abandoning the car at a petrol station and running off.

Officers examined the car to find two men were cramped inside the car boot, while another was curled up inside the bonnet. A woman was then found squeezed inside the car dashboard.


Two men were squeezed into a compartment in the trunk of the car. Photo: Policia Nacional /  Interior Ministry

The driver and passenger were detained after a struggle with police during which two officers were hurt.

The pair now face people trafficking charges.

