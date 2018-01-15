Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border

The driver and a passenger drove at speed past police officers at the Beni-Enzar checkpoint before abandoning the car at a petrol station and running off.
Officers examined the car to find two men were cramped inside the car boot, while another was curled up inside the bonnet. A woman was then found squeezed inside the car dashboard.
Two men were squeezed into a compartment in the trunk of the car. Photo: Policia Nacional / Interior Ministry
The driver and passenger were detained after a struggle with police during which two officers were hurt.
The pair now face people trafficking charges.