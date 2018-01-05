Spain’s public holidays in 2018: Official list

Spain will have a total of 10 public holidays celebrated across Spain in 2018 plus additional dates in each region. So get organized and start planning some weekends away.

Disheartened at the thought of going back at work after the Christmas holidays? The good news is that you can start planning your puentes - the Spanish custom of taking the day off to bridge the weekend with the holiday.

Here is the official list of all the public holidays across Spain in 2018, as published in Spain's BOE official state bulletin.

This year sees nine national public holidays across the whole of Spain - 10 if you include the December 8th holiday which is celebrated everywhere bar the Canary Islands – plus each region will have its own holidays on top.

These celebrated nationally are:

January 1st: New Year’s Day. (Monday)

January 6th: Three Kings’ Day (Saturday)

March 30th: Good Friday

May 1st: Workers' Day (Tuesday)

August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Wednesday)

October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Friday)

November 1st: All Saints’ Day (Thursday)

December 6th: Constitution Day (Thursday)

December 8th: Immaculate Conception, (Saturday) Except Canary Islands.

December 25th: Christmas Day (Tuesday)

Apart from these national dates, all regions have additional holidays with authorities choosing to celebrate different dates. See below for the full list of additional public holidays by region.

Andalusia

February 28th: Andalusia Day (Wednesday)

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

Aragon

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

April 23rd: St George’s Day and Aragon regional day (Monday)

Asturias

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

September 8th: Asturian Regional Day (Saturday)

Balearic Islands

March 1st: Balearic Regional Day (Thursday)

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

April 2nd: Easter Monday

Basque Country

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

April 2nd: Easter Monday

Canary Islands

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

May 30th: Canary Islands Day (Wednesday)

Cantabria

July 28th: Cantabrian Day (Saturday)

September 15th: Patron Saint of Cantabria - Virgen de la Bien Aparecida – (Saturday)

Castilla-La Mancha

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

May 31st Castilla-La Mancha Regional Day (Thursday)

Castile and León

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

April 23rd: Castile and León Day

Catalonia

April 2nd: Easter Monday

September 11th Catalonia National Day (Tuesday)

December 26th (St Stephen’s Day)

Ceuta

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

August 22nd: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Wednesday)

Extremadura

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

September 8th: Extremadura Regional Day (Saturday)

Galicia

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

May 17th Galicia Literature Day (Thursday)

July 25th: St James’ Day / Galician Regional Day (Wednesday)

La Rioja

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

June 9th: La Rioja Regional Day (Saturday)

Madrid

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

May 2nd: Community of Madrid Day

Melilla

January 2nd (Monday after New Year's Day)

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

August 22nd: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Wednesday)

Murcia

March 19th: San Jose (Monday)

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

June 9th: Murcia Day (Saturday)

Navarra

March 29th: Maundy Thursday

April 2nd: Easter Monday

Valencia

March 19th: San Jose (Monday)

April 2nd: Easter Monday

October 9th: Valencia Day (Monday)

And don't forget your local municipality will also have two days of holidays, dependent on the local patron saint days.