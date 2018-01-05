Spain’s public holidays in 2018: Official list

Disheartened at the thought of going back at work after the Christmas holidays? The good news is that you can start planning your puentes - the Spanish custom of taking the day off to bridge the weekend with the holiday.
Here is the official list of all the public holidays across Spain in 2018, as published in Spain's BOE official state bulletin.
This year sees nine national public holidays across the whole of Spain - 10 if you include the December 8th holiday which is celebrated everywhere bar the Canary Islands – plus each region will have its own holidays on top.
These celebrated nationally are:
January 1st: New Year’s Day. (Monday)
January 6th: Three Kings’ Day (Saturday)
March 30th: Good Friday
May 1st: Workers' Day (Tuesday)
August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Wednesday)
October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Friday)
November 1st: All Saints’ Day (Thursday)
December 6th: Constitution Day (Thursday)
December 8th: Immaculate Conception, (Saturday) Except Canary Islands.
December 25th: Christmas Day (Tuesday)
Apart from these national dates, all regions have additional holidays with authorities choosing to celebrate different dates. See below for the full list of additional public holidays by region.
Andalusia
February 28th: Andalusia Day (Wednesday)
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
Aragon
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
April 23rd: St George’s Day and Aragon regional day (Monday)
Asturias
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
September 8th: Asturian Regional Day (Saturday)
Balearic Islands
March 1st: Balearic Regional Day (Thursday)
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
April 2nd: Easter Monday
Basque Country
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
April 2nd: Easter Monday
Canary Islands
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
May 30th: Canary Islands Day (Wednesday)
Cantabria
July 28th: Cantabrian Day (Saturday)
September 15th: Patron Saint of Cantabria - Virgen de la Bien Aparecida – (Saturday)
Castilla-La Mancha
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
May 31st Castilla-La Mancha Regional Day (Thursday)
Castile and León
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
April 23rd: Castile and León Day
Catalonia
April 2nd: Easter Monday
September 11th Catalonia National Day (Tuesday)
December 26th (St Stephen’s Day)
Ceuta
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
August 22nd: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Wednesday)
Extremadura
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
September 8th: Extremadura Regional Day (Saturday)
Galicia
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
May 17th Galicia Literature Day (Thursday)
July 25th: St James’ Day / Galician Regional Day (Wednesday)
La Rioja
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
June 9th: La Rioja Regional Day (Saturday)
Madrid
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
May 2nd: Community of Madrid Day
Melilla
January 2nd (Monday after New Year's Day)
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
August 22nd: Eid al-Adha - Festival of Abraham’s Sacrifice - (Wednesday)
Murcia
March 19th: San Jose (Monday)
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
June 9th: Murcia Day (Saturday)
Navarra
March 29th: Maundy Thursday
April 2nd: Easter Monday
Valencia
March 19th: San Jose (Monday)
April 2nd: Easter Monday
October 9th: Valencia Day (Monday)
And don't forget your local municipality will also have two days of holidays, dependent on the local patron saint days.