Twelve adrenaline-fuelled adventures for thrill-seekers in Spain in 2018

Zip wiring from Spain to Portugal. Photo: limitezero.com

Whether you like your thrills in the air, sea or with your feet firmly planted on the ground, Spain has a lot to offer if you're into extreme sports. The Local takes a look at the best options for adrenaline junkies in Spain.

A cross-border time-travelling zip wire



Photo: limitezero.com

Take an 80km/hour zip wire across the River Guadiana from Spain to Portugal with this heart-in-the-mouth experience. As well as flying across the border, you will actually fly through time – Portugal is one hour behind Spain.

LimiteZero Zip Line is based in Sanlúcar de Guadiana.

Caminito del Rey



Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

Spain’s most terrifying mountain path re-opened to the public in 2015 after being closed following a series of deaths in 1999 and 2000. It may now boast more safety features but the path, snaking along the side of a gorge in El Chorro in Malaga, is still not one for the faint hearted!

You can book your visit online http://www.caminitodelrey.info/en/

Kite surfing off Tarifa



Photo: Francisco Manuel Esteban/Flickr

Tarifa in Cádiz, southern Spain is a mecca for kite surfers and the busiest kite surfing destination in the world (with huge beaches that cope nicely with so many kiters). With that honour comes dozens of brilliant kite surfing schools and some of the best teachers on the planet.

http://www.kiteworldmag.com/travel/tarifa-spain/

Surfing along Spain's northern coast



Photo: surfglassy/Flickr

The Basque Country, the straddles the northern Spanish border with France, is home to some of the best waves in Spain and surfers from around the world flock to its beaches every year. If you’re after something really memorable, try out the world famous wave that rolls in from the Bay of Biscay towards the village of Mundaka, which has hosted the surfing world championships several times.

Paragliding in Tenerife



Photo: Neil Hall/Flickr

Get a bird's eye view of Tenerife's other-worldly Volcanic landscape by strapping yourself under a parachute and jumping off a cliff. You can choose to jump in tandem with an experienced instructor or, if you're a dab hand at paragliding, take a solo flight and enjoy the ultimate "me time" while marvelling at the breathtaking scenery.

Rock climbing in the Picos de Europa



Photo: Eduardo/Flickr

The Picos de Europa, in northern Spain, are a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to rock climbing, so if you want to get your thrills while beating the crowds, this magnificent mountain range could be just what you're after.

Caving in Andalusia



The caves in Nerja, Malaga. Photo: Min Zhou/Flickr

Spain is home to some of the largest caves in Europe so why not explore a prehistoric world as you scramble through the underground tunnels? TeamXtreme in Andalusia offers guided caving trips.

Heliskiing in the Pyrenees



Photo: Alex Grechman/Flickr

If regular old skiing and snowboarding are too tame for you, why not try your hand at something a little bit more extreme - heliskiing.

Spain is one of the few European countries where you can legally heliski - that is, throw yourself out of a helicopter and into some serious off-piste skiing. There are various companies that run out of the Baqueira resort in the heart of the Pyrenees in northern Spain.

Mountain biking in Granada



Photo: Stefan/Flickr

Head to the mountain village of Castril for some unforgettable rides among some of the finest scenery in Europe. Here you can find anything from relatively easy rides around the Castril valley to leg-burning adventures that tackle mountain passes and summits.

Scuba diving in the Mediterranean



Photo: Arnaud Abadle/Flickr

The Medes islands, a rocky outcrop off northeastern Spain are a protected marine reserve and as well as enjoying some of the clearest waters off Spain's coast, have an abundance of interesting marine life. It is considered one of the Mediterranean's top dive sites.

Canyoning in Aragon



Photo: Kayakcampo.com

The Sierra de Guara in the Pyrenees in Aragon offers some of the most exciting canyoning in Europe. Adventure tour organizers offer trips ranging from fun for all the family to the more extreme routes suitable for experts only. Technical jumps, long slides and big drops with waterfalls of up to 60 meters can be found in the Monte Perdido National Park while the Gorgas Negras is known for its great length and outstanding beauty.

Running with the bulls



Photo: AFP

For a week between July 7th and 14th every summer, Pamplona begins each morning with an exhilarating race where hundreds of people run through the town ahead of magnificent bulls.

READ MORE: A survivor's guide to running with the bulls

Each year dozens are injured, either gored on the horns of a half tonne beast or crushed in the stampede. San Fermin is the biggest and most famous of the bull running events (Thanks to Ernest Hemingway) with more than a million crowding into the Navarran capital for the festivities, but if crowds aren't your thing, dozens of towns across Spain stage smaller versions.