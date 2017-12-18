Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene

18 December 2017
Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene
Photo: PP
18 December 2017
Across Spain town councils have installed Beléns - nativity scenes – to celebrate the Christmas story.

But some residents were left appalled after figures in one giant display on a roundabout in the town of Boadila del Monte, in the mountains north of Madrid, were placed in sexual poses.

One farm animal was placed atop another while the figure of Mary was bent forward over the crib in a position that suggested she was giving oral sex to Joseph.

The scene appeared overnight last week and resulted in a criminal complaint lodged by the local conservative Popular Party.

Police are being urged to examine CCTV footage in a bid to track down the culprits.

READ ALSO: 12 Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

A PP spokesman told Europa Press: "It constitutes a clear lack of respect for the religious beliefs and traditions of much of the population of the municipality.

"In addition to the vandalism, it is a clearly intentional offensive attack against religious freedom.

"We demand respect for the freedom of belief as an essential pillar of our coexistence and of our democratic system protected by our constitution."

A member of the town council confirmed that the nativity scene was quickly restored to its original form.

"We fixed it as soon as the vandalism was reported." he said. 

