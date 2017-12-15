12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

Photo: Daniel Go/Flickr

Wondering what to buy your loved ones at home? The Local has rounded up a dozen of the very Spanish best gift ideas for everyone from foodies to fashionistas.

For the person who has everything



Archive photo: Shutterstock

Spanish leather products are generally of excellent quality and great value for money too. With everything from belts and purses to handbags on offer, you're bound to find something for the man or woman who has it all.

For the joker



Photo: caganer.com

In one of Spain’s strangest festive traditions, many people decorate their Christmas cribs with the mysterious figure known as caganers, or 'crappers'. Traditionally the crappers were peasants from one of Spain's Catalan-speaking areas in red 'barretina' caps. But the modern versions feature well-known figures from the world of sports, politics and the movies, including last year's best seller President-elect Donald Trump.

For the foodie



Archive photo: Shutterstock

Saffron, one of the world’s most expensive spices, is a key ingredient in several typical Spanish dishes including paella, and you can pick it up in Spain for roughly half the price of UK supermarkets. The thread-like spice, derived from the flower of the Crocus sativus, is used in dishes around the world, from saffron bread to curries. Soak the threads in hot water before use to release all the flavour.

For the fashionista



Photo: Freejpg/Flickr