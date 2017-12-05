Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

OBIT Manuel Marín: Father of Erasmus study abroad scheme

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 December 2017
10:08 CET+01:00
erasmusobit

Share this article

OBIT Manuel Marín: Father of Erasmus study abroad scheme
Archive photo of Manuel Marin from April 2004. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 December 2017
10:08 CET+01:00
Spanish politician Manuel Marín, a longtime member of the European Commission seen as the 'father' of the EU's popular Erasmus student exchange scheme, has died at the age of 68.

Marín, who since 2008 was the chairman of Fundacion Iberdrola Spain, the charitable arm of the country's largest power company, passed away in Madrid after "after a long illness", Iberdrola said in a statement. Spanish media said he had cancer.

As Spain's secretary of state for relations with European communities in the 1980s, he led succesful negotiations to enter the European Community (EC), the precursor to the European Union.

He went on to occupy a number of senior posts in the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, between 1986 -- the year Spain joined the bloc -- and 1999, including vice president and commissioner in charge of eduction.   

READ ALSO: 9 Awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain

Under his watch as education commissioner, the bloc in 1987 set up and implemented its Erasmus student exchange scheme which helps university students follow some of their studies in other EU countries.   

Over nine million people have taken part in the programme, named after the Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus (1466 - 1536), who travelled around Europe during the Renaissance to further humanist thinking.   

"Very sad about the death of my friend Manuel Marín, former Spanish commissioner and father of the Erasmus programme," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote in a Twitter message.   

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis hailed Marín as a "great Europeanist" while Spain's parliament speaker Ana Pastor called him a "gentleman of politics".

Marín, who served as speaker of the Spanish parliament himself between 2004 and 2008, was married and had two daughters.

erasmusobit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

9 awesome reasons to spend your Erasmus year in Spain

Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK

The intern's guide to surviving a summer in Spain

Eight reasons to spend your gap year exploring Spain

Spain voted top Erasmus destination - and here’s why

The ten greatest things about Spain (in the UK)

UK is top study abroad destination for Spaniards

Seville: Erasmus student dies in selfie fall
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

Over 200,000 Spaniards call for ban of Franco Foundation
Advertisement

Spain adds two new three Michelin star restaurants

It's official: This is Spain's best cheese

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain
  2. Police arrest dog poo bank robbers in southern Spain
  3. Judge orders Catalan ex-vice president and three others to remain in jail
  4. Spain drops European arrest warrant for axed Catalan leader
  5. Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement