Train derails between Malaga and Seville: At least seven injured

29 November 2017
12:14 CET+01:00
Train derails between Malaga and Seville: At least seven injured
People were treated at the scene of the derailment. Photo: @E112Andalucia / Twitter
29 November 2017
12:14 CET+01:00
A train has derailed during heavy rain in southern Spain, injuring at least seven people.

The derailment of the train with 79 passengers on board occured at 10.20am between the stations El Sorbito and Araha en route to Seville from Malaga.

Emergency services said at least seven people were being treated for injuries sustained in the accident, and three of those people were described as being in a "serious condition".

Images show the derailment occured at a place where flood water was covering the tracks after a morning of torrential rain.

The train line had been closed earlier in the day because of the flood but normal service resumed at 9.30, according to Spanish news agency Efe. 

