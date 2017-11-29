Train derails between Malaga and Seville: At least seven injured

People were treated at the scene of the derailment. Photo: @E112Andalucia / Twitter

A train has derailed during heavy rain in southern Spain, injuring at least seven people.

The derailment of the train with 79 passengers on board occured at 10.20am between the stations El Sorbito and Araha en route to Seville from Malaga.

Emergency services said at least seven people were being treated for injuries sustained in the accident, and three of those people were described as being in a "serious condition".

Siete personas han resultado heridas, tres de ellas de carácter grave, al descarrilar un tren de pasajeros de la línea Málaga-Sevilla a su paso por la localidad de #Arahal #Sevilla — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 29, 2017

Images show the derailment occured at a place where flood water was covering the tracks after a morning of torrential rain.

ACTUALIZACIÓN: El accidente de tren en #Arahal deja más de 30 heridos. Los servicios sanitarios atienden a siete personas, tres de ellas graves https://t.co/ih35A2KHXR pic.twitter.com/SWSiPLqybj — Diario de Sevilla (@diariosevilla) November 29, 2017

The train line had been closed earlier in the day because of the flood but normal service resumed at 9.30, according to Spanish news agency Efe.