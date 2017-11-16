Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
11:09 CET+01:00
russiacataloniacatalan independence

Share this article

Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns
File photo of the Kremlin. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
11:09 CET+01:00
Spanish allegations that Russia meddled in Catalonia's independence crisis have hurt bilateral relations between the two countries, the Kremlin warned.

"We would like our Spanish colleagues to start answering for their words and present concrete facts," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson María Zajárova said on Thursday.

Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis earlier this week said he would raise concerns of "disinformation and manipulation" from Russia in the Catalan independence crisis at a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers.

READ ALSO: Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia

The Kremlin quickly responded by asking the European nation to provide concrete evidence of its claim. Zajárova reiterated that demand at a media conference on Thursday.

"The disregard for objective facts and unjustified enthusiasm with which accusations are made without evidence, based on – we understand – dubious sources, clearly doesn't speak well of Spanish diplomacy," she noted.

"The only thing these steps achieve is to hurt Russian-Spanish relations."

In a radio interview earlier this week, Spanish PM Rajoy cast doubt on the claim made by his own Foreign Minister, saying he did not have any concrete information to say that Russia was behind meddling in Catalonia:

"I can only affirm proven facts, I’m the president of the government and I need to be responsible. I don't have any concrete data to tell me that the Russian government is behind it".

READ ALSO: NATO general tells Russia to 'stop meddling' following accusations of Catalonia interference

russiacataloniacatalan independence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls

Russia slams Catalonia meddling claims as 'groundless'

Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament

Spain held in thriller against World Cup hosts Russia

Rajoy vows to defeat pro-independence parties in Catalan election

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Catalan executive 'maybe wasn't prepared' for independence, government party admits

Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,022 Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament
  2. Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls
  3. Boy from Ivory Coast reuinited with mother in Spain after seven months apart
  4. Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
  5. Catalan executive 'maybe wasn't prepared' for independence, government party admits
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement