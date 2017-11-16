Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Russia slams Catalonia meddling claims as 'groundless'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
08:20 CET+01:00
russiacataloniacatalan independence

Share this article

Russia slams Catalonia meddling claims as 'groundless'
File photo of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
08:20 CET+01:00
Russia on Wednesday dismissed allegations from Spain that it had meddled in the Catalan independence crisis by spreading "disinformation".

"The Spanish authorities, NATO and the newspapers did not bring up a single worthwhile argument to back these claims," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We consider these claims to be groundless and more likely a deliberate or inadvertent continuation of the same hysteria that is now happening in the United States and a number of other countries."

Russia faces a barrage of accusations of interfering in a string of seismic political events, including the British vote to leave the European Union and the US election of President Donald Trump.

Spain on Monday raised the issue of "disinformation and manipulation" emanating from Russia during the Catalan independence crisis, at a meeting of European Union foreign and defence ministers.

"I will raise the question of how disinformation and manipulation around the referendum and subsequent events in Catalonia have developed," Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said.

READ ALSO: Spain tells EU it suspets Russian meddling in Catalonia

Spain's Defence Minister Dolores de Cospedal said it was clear that a lot of the messaging on social media around the Catalan crisis came from Russian territory, though a definitive link to the government has yet to be proved.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile suggested that Madrid was trying to divert attention from Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

"Probably they are arranging this kind of scandalous, sensational hysteria in order to distract the attention of their electorate from their inability to resolve their problems at home," Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow.

russiacataloniacatalan independence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns

Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls

Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament

Spain held in thriller against World Cup hosts Russia

Rajoy vows to defeat pro-independence parties in Catalan election

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Catalan executive 'maybe wasn't prepared' for independence, government party admits

Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament
  2. Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls
  3. Boy from Ivory Coast reuinited with mother in Spain after seven months apart
  4. Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
  5. Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement