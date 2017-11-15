Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
15 November 2017
12:15 CET+01:00
gabriel rufiancataloniacatalan independencejuan ignacio zoido

Share this article

Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament
File photo of Gabriel Rufián. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
15 November 2017
12:15 CET+01:00
A pro-independence Catalan politician turned heads in Spain's Congress on Wednesday by pulling out a pair of handcuffs and scolding the country's Interior Minister then attacking Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"Minister, do you know what this is?" Catalan Republican Left (ERC) politician Gabriel Rufián asked Juan Ignacio Zoido while brandishing handcuffs, provoking such a loud response in the chamber that speaker Ana Pastor had to repeatedly ask for silence.

"I know that some would love to see me in these one day, have a bit of patience," Rufián quipped in reference to the scoffs from ministers.

"Minister, look, do you know what this is? It's your politics, your electoral program, the kind of dialogue you applied to our colleagues, the legitimate Catalan government. This is what was put on their wrists before putting them in a police van, parading them through Madrid, insulting them then imprisoning them in Estremera and Alcalá Meco," he insisted.

Several former Catalan cabinet members are currently detained over their role in the push for separation, deemed illegal by Spain's constitution. The region's executive was dissolved by PM Rajoy in response to a unilateral declaration of independence.

READ ALSO: Spain detains eight members of Catalonia's deposed government

"You've made your prisons our nightmare, we'll make our ballot boxes yours," Rufián threatened, in reference to the forthcoming December regional election in Catalonia which is predicted to be divided down pro-independence and pro-union lines.

"Hopefully one day we'll see (PM) M. Rajoy in a pair of these," he concluded.

"Nothing comes for free. Those who disrespect security forces have to answer for their actions", a nonplussed looking Zoido responded.

The Interior Minister ended his reply by reminding Rufián that in 2015 the ERC politician had promised to leave Congress within 18 months to return to an independent Catalonia, to which the Catalan responded by putting his jacket on and leaving the chamber – but only after making a mock military salute.

Known for his outspoken nature and theatrical style, Rufián has used props in Congress before, including a printer, newspaper clippings and banners.

READ ALSO: Rajoy vows to defeat pro-independence parties in Catalan election

gabriel rufiancataloniacatalan independencejuan ignacio zoido
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns

Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls

Russia slams Catalonia meddling claims as 'groundless'

Rajoy vows to defeat pro-independence parties in Catalan election

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Catalan executive 'maybe wasn't prepared' for independence, government party admits

Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia

Puigdemont: Independence not the only solution to Catalonia crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,039 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain seizes 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and dismantles 'international drug trafficking network'
  2. Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament
  3. Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
  4. Eight metre waves and gale force winds rock Spain
  5. Boy from Ivory Coast reuinited with mother in Spain after seven months apart
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement