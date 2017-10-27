Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Puigdemont urges supporters to remain peaceful after independence declaration

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 October 2017
17:00 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independencecarles puigdemontmariano rajoy

Share this article

Puigdemont urges supporters to remain peaceful after independence declaration
Catalan lawmakers singing their anthem following a declaration of independence. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 October 2017
17:00 CEST+02:00
Fresh from a parliamentary session on Friday that declared independence from Spain, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont urged supporters to "maintain the momentum" in a peaceful manner, as Madrid was poised to impose direct rule on the region.

"You will have to maintain the momentum of this country in the coming hours, particularly where peace, civic responsibility and dignity are concerned," he told lawmakers and onlookers in Barcelona.

READ ALSO: Catalan parliament passes resolution declaring independence

Catalonia's Vice President Oriol Junqueras talked about defending universal values like “liberty and equality”. “We are convinced that we can share our universal values and be a single people, inclusive and with equal rights for all citizens,” he added.

As the two regional leaders spoke, Spain's Senate was busy approving powers for the Spanish government to dissolve Catalonia’s executive in order to end the independence drive.

"We have to take the measures necessary to re-establish the rule of law. The state will act in a measured and effective way as it has until now," Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy said after his government was granted the power to intervene in Catalan autonomy by Spain’s upper house.

READ ALSO: Spain approves government powers to dissolve Catalan parliament

READ ALSO: International and constitutional law experts on what independence declaration means

cataloniacatalan independencecarles puigdemontmariano rajoy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Catalonia declares independence but Spain's allies back Madrid

Spain says it will file rebellion charges against Catalan leader Charles Puigdemont

Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"

Spain's Senate approves powers to remove Catalan government

Catalan parliament passes resolution declaring independence

Madrid stocks slide before Catalonia votes

'We establish the Catalan republic as an independent state': Catalan separatists file resolution ahead of independence declaration

'The situation is exceptional and the consequences very serious': Rajoy asks Senate to remove Catalan government
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,162 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan parliament passes resolution declaring independence
  2. Puigdemont: No early elections in Catalonia
  3. Cracks appear in Catalan independence camp as Madrid takeover looms
  4. Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"
  5. 'We establish the Catalan republic as an independent state': Catalan separatists file resolution ahead of independence declaration
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement