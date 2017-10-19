Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlusconi says he wouldn't have sent police to block Catalan vote

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 October 2017
15:00 CEST+02:00
silvio berlusconimariano rajoycarles puigdemontcataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendum

Share this article

Berlusconi says he wouldn't have sent police to block Catalan vote
Silvio Berlusconi speaking to journalists in Brussels. Photo: John Thys/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 October 2017
15:00 CEST+02:00
Silvio Berlusconi says he would have responded differently to the Catalonia crisis than Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy, backing a "legally controlled" referendum to resolve the situation.

Speaking in Brussels at a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), which both his Forza Italia and Rajoy's PP are members of, former Italy PM Berlusconi told journalists:

"Compared to Rajoy, I would not have sent in the Guardia Civil to stop the Catalans voting".

Spain's Guardia Civil have been criticised by some for being heavy-handed in attempting to block Catalans from taking part in the October 1st plebiscite deemed unconstitutional by courts, with NGO Human Rights Watch concluding they used excessive force in several instances.

READ ALSO: Spanish police used excessive force in Catalonia, Human Rights Watch says

The 81-year-old Italian politician also said the solution to the conflict in Spain is "dialogue" and a legally binding referendum.

"Right now it looks like we're in a time of escalating conflict – there's a deadline that ended today. I believe in dialogue followed by a legally controlled referendum, with the participation in the vote of all of the Catalans who want to remain in Spain," he noted.

Such a referendum would have to have "constitutional legitimacy", he added.

On Thursday the Spanish government said it will push ahead to invoke article 155 of the country's constitution and suspend Catalonia’s autonomy, following a letter from the region’s president Carles Puigdemont in which he threatened to formally vote through a suspended independence declaration if Madrid "persists in impeding dialogue". 

silvio berlusconimariano rajoycarles puigdemontcataloniacatalan independencecatalan referendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel hopes for 'solutions based on the Spanish constitution' to Catalonia issue

European stocks falter as Catalonia tensions escalate

Spanish government to push ahead with suspending Catalan autonomy

Puigdemont threatens to activate independence declaration if Madrid 'persists in impeding dialogue'

Three of the key players in the Catalan independence dispute

FC Barcelona ask for dialogue in Catalonia crisis

Decision time for Puigdemont on Catalan independence push

Real Madrid president Perez cannot imagine La Liga without Barça
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Protests in Catalonia over detention of key separatists
  2. Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group
  3. Spain detains high-profile Catalan independence activists
  4. 'Our sales have dropped, it's very worrying': Catalonia independence row sparks tourism slump
  5. 'Right now we're seeing a blame game': analysts on where the Catalonia stalemate is heading
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement