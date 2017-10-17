Pilot dies in F18 military plane crash near Madrid

File photo of an F18 jet not related to the story. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America/AFP

An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing the pilot -- the second time a military plane has come down in Spain in a week.

"The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off," the Spanish defence ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Madrid.

The crash was due to a loss of power, the defence ministry said.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido named the pilot as 26-year-old Fernando Pérez Serrano.

Descanse en paz Fernando Pérez Serrano, un joven piloto de 26 años que ha fallecido en acto de servicio. Todo el cariño a su familia. https://t.co/Gflp9r7Q70 — Juan Ignacio Zoido (@zoidoJI) October 17, 2017

The accident came just days after the pilot of a Eurofighter jet was killed Thursday on the approach to landing at a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometres southeast of the capital.

The jet had been taking part in a military display for Spain's national day.

READ ALSO: Spanish pilot dies in crash following National Day display

Two other Eurofighter jets crashed in Spain in 2010 and 2014, both times killing the pilot.