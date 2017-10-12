Advertisement

Spanish pilot dies in crash following National Day parade

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 October 2017
14:05 CEST+02:00
national dayoctober 12thplane crasheurofighter

Share this article

Spanish pilot dies in crash following National Day parade
Spanish Eurofighters flying over Madrid during National Day celebrations earlier in the day. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 October 2017
14:05 CEST+02:00
A pilot died when a Spanish military plane crashed on Thursday after taking part in a display in Madrid for Spain's National Day.

"I can confirm a plane has crashed," a ministry spokeswoman said, with local media reporting that a Eurofighter jet went down near a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometres (180 miles) southeast of the capital.

The pilot died as a result of the accident, Spain's Ministry of Defence later confirmed.

The cause of the accident is being investigated and is still unknown, it added.

A Eurofighter last crashed in Spain in June 2014, killing the plane's pilot when it ploughed into grass short of the runway at the Moron air force base near Seville.

Spain's national day marks the date that Christopher Columbus first arrived in the Americas in 1492.

It falls this year in the middle of Spain's biggest political crisis in a decade as Catalonia's separatist leader is threatening to split the region from the rest of the country.

READ ALSO: Spain to mark National Day with pro-unity rallies

national dayoctober 12thplane crasheurofighter

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Madrid covered in blanket of Spanish flags on National Day

Show of unity in Madrid and far-right rally in Barcelona mark Spain's National Day

Spain to mark National Day with pro-unity rallies

Fears for Spanish pilot as cargo plane crashes in remote Lapland

Gibraltar National Day: Ten facts you need to know about The Rock

Airlines urged to enforce psychological testing

A400M takes to the skies, 6 weeks after fatal crash

All 150 Germanwings crash victims identified
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
2,998 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. This is what could happen if Catalonia declares independence
  3. Catalan leader 'assumes mandate for independent state' but asks to suspend declaration
  4. Spanish PM Rajoy asks Catalan government to 'clarify' if it declared independence
  5. Spain to mark National Day with pro-unity rallies
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement