Advertisement

Spain braces for more protests in Catalonia crisis

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 October 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
cataloniaprotestcatalanreferendum

Share this article

Spain braces for more protests in Catalonia crisis
Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 October 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
Spain braced for more protests on Saturday despite tentative signs that the sides may be seeking to defuse the crisis after Madrid offered a first apology to Catalans injured by police during their outlawed independence vote.

Catalan leaders had threatened to declare independence unilaterally and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vowed to stop them, rejecting calls for mediation in a dispute that has drawn cries of concern even from Barcelona and Real Madrid footballers.

Spain's deepest political crisis in decades has raised fears of further unrest in the northeastern region, a tourist-friendly area of 7.5 million people that accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy.

Opponents of secession have called for demonstrations around Spain and a major rally in Barcelona on Saturday.

Also Saturday, people who support dialogue to end the crisis plan to gather in a bid to pressure mayors nationwide. The anonymous initiative, which spread across social media, seeks to promote talks using the slogan: "Spain is better than its leaders".

"It's the moment to come together to tell (our leaders) that they are incapable and irresponsible," the group's manifesto reads. The gathering will start from around midday (1000 GMT).

A "patriotic" march will start around the same time in central Madrid, organised by people who support a united Spain.

Friday saw the first signs the sides may be willing to step back from the brink in a political conflict that risks destabilising Europe.

After days of ill-tempered rhetoric, the central government said it regretted the injuries and suggested Catalonia should hold a regional election to settle the crisis.

Catalan government minister Santi Vila, a close of ally of regional president Carles Puigdemont, meanwhile told broadcaster Rac1 that his side could consider a "ceasefire" in the dispute, to avoid a further crackdown by Madrid.

Businesses and the government kept up economic pressure on Catalonia however, with several big companies announcing moves to shift their legal domiciles to other parts of Spain.

By Roland Lloyd Parry

cataloniaprotestcatalanreferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Catalonia cloud lingers as Spain shine on road to Russia

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

Spain government representative apologises for Catalan vote injuries

Catalan police chief appears in court accused of sedition

Spain's constitutional court suspends key Catalan parliament session

A major bank is considering ditching its headquarters in Catalonia

King's speech on Catalonia 'felt like a declaration of hostility'

What happens next in Catalonia?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,030 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  2. What happens next in Catalonia?
  3. Spain's constitutional court suspends key Catalan parliament session
  4. Swedish-Turkish writer held in Spain returns home to Sweden
  5. King's speech on Catalonia 'felt like a declaration of hostility'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement