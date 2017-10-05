Advertisement

Spain's constitutional court suspends key Catalan parliament session

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 October 2017
15:33 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Spain's constitutional court suspends key Catalan parliament session
Protesters hold pro-independence Estelada flags during a general strike in Catalonia on October 3rd. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 October 2017
15:33 CEST+02:00
Spain's Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the suspension of a planned session in Catalonia's parliament which separatist leaders have called for the region to declare independence.

Judges "ordered the suspension of the plenary that has been called for on Monday in the (Catalan) parliament" while it hears an appeal by rival Catalan politicians, a spokeswoman said.

The court confirmed the decision in a written ruling.

Catalan lawmakers had summoned regional president Carles Puigdemont to address the parliament about last Sunday's contested independence referendum in Catalonia.

The court warned that any session carried out in defiance of its ban would be "null."

It said the parliament's leaders could face criminal action if they ignore the court order.

Puigdemont and other Catalan leaders have said they are not afraid of going to jail if Spanish authorities arrest them over their independence bid. They have defied the court's rulings in the past.

Puigdemont carried out the referendum in defiance of a ban by the Spanish court and stern warnings from the national government in Madrid.

Thursday's ruling raised the question of how the Spanish state will respond if Catalans decide to push ahead with Monday's session.

The vote last weekend saw shocking scenes of police beating unarmed voters and plunged Spain into its worst political crisis in decades.

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

The vote was not carried out according to regular electoral standards but Puigdemont said it had given legitimacy to the independence drive. He said this week that the region's leaders could declare independence within days.

Madrid rejected his call for mediation in the crisis, heightening tensions on Thursday.

The national government could suspend Catalonia's existing autonomous status if it declares independence.

 

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

A major bank is considering ditching its headquarters in Catalonia

King's speech on Catalonia 'felt like a declaration of hostility'

What happens next in Catalonia?

Catalonia could declare independence on Monday

S&P says it's thinking of downgrading Catalonia's debt rating

Shares of Spanish banks plummet on stock exchange as unrest continues in Catalunya

Catalan police chief investigated for alleged 'sedition'

Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,032 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?
  2. Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region
  3. Catalan hotels evict Spanish police as crowds protest violence at the polls
  4. What happens next in Catalonia?
  5. Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement