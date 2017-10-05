Advertisement

Catalonia could declare independence on Monday

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 October 2017
10:24 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Catalonia could declare independence on Monday
Protesters hold a sign saying 'Catalonia is not Spain' during a demonstration in Barcelona on October 3rd. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 October 2017
10:24 CEST+02:00
Catalan leaders are preparing to declare independence from Spain after a violence-hit referendum, defying a warning from the country's king that national stability was in peril.

As the European Union urged dialogue to ease the standoff between separatists in the north-eastern region and Madrid, a regional government source said the independence declaration could be as early as Monday.

The stalemate has morphed into Spain's worst political crisis in decades, with images of Spanish police beating unarmed Catalans taking part in Sunday's banned independence vote sparking international concern.

Catalonia's president Carles Puigdemont called the central government's policies "disastrous" as the region's leaders pushed on with its bid to break away from Spain, angering Madrid and raising the risk of further unrest.

Spain's key IBEX 35 stock index plunged by more than three percent on Wednesday in the ongoing turbulence, with some big Catalan banks down more than five percent.

"Political risk is back on the agenda in Europe," NFS Macro analyst Nick Stamenkovic told AFP.

Catalan 'republic' 

After meetings in the regional parliament on Wednesday, pro-independence lawmakers called a full session next Monday to debate the final results of the vote.

"According to how the session goes, independence could be declared," a regional government source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mireia Boya of the radical leftwing separatist CUP said it would be "a plenary to proclaim the republic" of independent Catalonia.

King Felipe VI earlier branded the independence drive illegal and undemocratic, throwing his weight behind the national government.

Catalan leaders "with their irresponsible conduct could put at risk the economic and social stability of Catalonia and all of Spain", he said.

Accusing them of "disloyalty", the king said that the state had to "ensure constitutional order".

Puigdemont angrily rejected this, saying in a televised address: "The King has adopted the (national) government's position and policies which have been disastrous with regard to Catalonia. He is deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans."

He accused the national government of failing to respond to proposals for mediation in the crisis.

'Illegal' referendum

A declaration of independence would intensify the conflict with the central government, which along with the national courts has branded the referendum illegal.

Madrid has the power to suspend the semi-autonomous status that Catalonia currently enjoys under Spain's system of regional governments.

That would further enrage Catalan protesters, who say they are being repressed by Spain.

Dragged by hair

The king's intervention could clear the way for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to act.

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans rallied in fury on Tuesday during a general strike over the police violence during the referendum.

Scores of people were injured on Sunday as police moved in en masse, beating voters and protesters as they lay on the ground and dragging some by the hair.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday it was "time to talk, finding a way out of the impasse, working within the constitutional order of Spain".

Speaking in an emergency debate in the European Parliament, he defended Madrid's right to "the proportionate use of force" to keep the peace.

'Fuel to the fire'

In his speech, Felipe repeated earlier calls for harmony between Spaniards.

But Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said the King's speech "threw fuel on the fire".

Adding to tensions, the courts on Wednesday placed Catalonia's regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero and three other suspects under investigation for an alleged "crime of sedition".

The force has been accused of failing to rein in pro-independence protesters during disturbances in Barcelona last month.

Catalans split

A rich industrial region of 7.5 million people with their own language and cultural traditions, Catalonia accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy.

Catalan claims for independence date back centuries but have surged during recent years of economic crisis.

The regional government said 42 percent of the electorate voted on Sunday, with 90 percent of those backing independence. But polls indicate Catalans are split.

The vote was held without regular electoral lists or observers.

A grouping of Catalans opposed to independence called for supporters to join a counter-demonstration in Barcelona on Sunday.

cataloniaindependencereferendum

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Spain's constitutional court suspends key Catalan parliament session

A major bank is considering ditching its headquarters in Catalonia

King's speech on Catalonia 'felt like a declaration of hostility'

What happens next in Catalonia?

S&P says it's thinking of downgrading Catalonia's debt rating

Shares of Spanish banks plummet on stock exchange as unrest continues in Catalunya

Catalan police chief investigated for alleged 'sedition'

Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,032 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?
  2. Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region
  3. Catalan hotels evict Spanish police as crowds protest violence at the polls
  4. What happens next in Catalonia?
  5. Catalan president says he will declare independence by early next week
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement