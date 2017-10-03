Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 October 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependencereferendumstrike

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Day of protest across Catalonia
Catalan firefighters raise their hands during a protest on a day of general strike. Photos: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 October 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
Shouting "occupation forces out" and "the streets will always be ours," tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Barcelona to protest police violence during a banned weekend independence referendum in Catalonia.

From daybreak picket lines formed at toll stations on the regions highways, causing the closure throughout the morning of 47 highways and traffic jams stretching more than 10 kms.

Columns of people converged onto the city centre as the region went on general strike, a police helicopter flying overhead, drawing angry whistles as Catalans reel from the violence that marred parts of the Spanish region on Sunday.

Spain's interior minister on Tuesday accused Catalonia's government of "inciting rebellion" after police sent to the region to block a weekend independence referendum were harassed by protesters.

The National Police headquarters in Barcelona was under seige by crowds held back by the regional police force, Los Mossos.

Police forces stand guard as firefighters raise their hands during the general strike in Barcelona.. 

A man wrapped in a Catalan pro-independence 'Estelada' flag puts flowers on the gate of Barcelona's Ramon Llull School, which was used as a polling station and was one of those targeted by riot police during the October 1st banned independence referendum

Protesters raise their hands while holding a sign reading "(Dictator Francisco) Franco was partying" in reference to a popular song during a protest in Barcelona outside the Spanish police headquarters
 

A protester wearing a t-shirt bearing the "Rage, Flower Thrower" artwork by street artist Banksy holds a Catalan pro-independence 'Estelada' flag.

Demonstrators flip ballots as they protest called by CNT union in front of the Catalan Popular Party (PP) headquarters

Demonstrators sport t-shirts reading in Catalan "we are not afraid".

Tourists stand outside the Sagrada Familia, which like many tourists sites in the region was closed for visits during a general strike.

Shops and businesses were closed across the northeastern region, some with signs that read "Closed for revolution". 

cataloniaindependencereferendumstrike

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Spain accuses Catalan government of 'inciting rebellion'

Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region

Football: Proud Pique a lightning rod in Catalonia chaos

ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?

ANALYSIS: Spanish government crushes Catalan independence dreams – at a high price

UN calls on Spain to probe referendum violence

Madrid vows to 'do everyting' to stop Catalan independence declaration

EU urges 'dialogue' in Catalan crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,042 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. General strike called across Catalonia
  2. AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum
  3. Catalans take to the streets as general strike shuts down region
  4. ANALYSIS Crisis in Catalonia: what happens next?
  5. Spain's Day of Shame: How the world reacts to Catalonia crisis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement