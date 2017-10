Front pages from around the world showed images of police violence at polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday as Catalans went to vote in a referendum banned by the government of Spain.

The Guardian published this cartoon: Ben Jennings on police violence at the Catalan referendum – cartoon https://t.co/aUoZOa7oqG — The Guardian (@guardian) October 1, 2017 Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph references Robert Capa's famous Fallen Soldier image from the Spanish CIvil War. pic.twitter.com/dBLTv7oA18 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 1, 2017 c