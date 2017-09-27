Advertisement

Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 September 2017
15:51 CEST+02:00
russianmafiamarbella

Share this article

Police arrest 11 Russians in Marbella for money laundering
Guardia civil follow a person held in custody during a raid targeting the Russian mafia in the Puerto Banus. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 September 2017
15:51 CEST+02:00
The owner of Marbella football club was one of 11 Russians arrested in connection with laundering more than €30 million ($35 million), Spanish police said Wednesday.

The gang is accused of using the club, as well as a water bottling company and a golf course in the coastal province of Malaga, to hide dirty money.    

The arrests were made on Tuesday, police said.    

Spain has been rocked by a series of corruption scandals involving politicians of all political stripes, businesses and football clubs.   

Alexander Grinberg bought Marbella football club when it was facing financial difficulty in 2013.

Police said he used the club and his properties to gain favour with political and business leaders in the region, home to the Costa del Sol.    


A member of the Spanish Guardia civil stands on boat during a raid targeting the Russian mafia in the Puerto Banus marina area of the southern resort of Marbella. Photo: AFP

Officers searched the headquarters of the football club, which is in Spain's third division. The club sent a message of calm to its supporters after news emerged of the arrest.

In total, officers carried out 18 searches, seizing a large amount of cash, 23 high-end cars and firearms.

Spanish police said an investigation into corruption and organised crime, launched four years ago, has led to the break-up of the Spanish branches of the major Russian crime groups Solntsevskaya and Izmailovskaya.


Members of the Spanish Guardia civil speaks with a person held in custody during a raid on a boat targeting the Russian mafia in the Puerto Banus. Photo: AFP

russianmafiamarbella

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

VIDEO: Russian gang boss who slept with axe under pillow arrested on Costa del Sol

Spain allows extradition of alleged Russian hacker to US

Thirteen arrested as Barcelona police swoop on Italian mafia

13 sex-slaves freed in Marbella prostition ring bust

Spanish police raid luxury Costa del Sol properties linked to Syria's Assad

Spanish pimps offered girl's virginity up for €5,000

Spanish 'La Mafia' restaurants banned after Italian complaint

Italian mafia fugitive found on family holiday in Benidorm
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn

Spain is shipping in police to boost forces in Catalonia...on a Loony Tunes boat
Advertisement

Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Dozens of Spanish flights grounded in Ryanair cancellation chaos
Advertisement
3,029 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
  2. 12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language
  3. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  4. 'We are Catalans': Scots voice referendum solidarity
  5. Police probes Catalan referendum website developers
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
View all notices
Advertisement