Advertisement

'Islamic terrorism' must stop, Trump says after Spain attacks

AFP
news@thelocal.es
18 August 2017
16:18 CEST+02:00
barcelonaterrorismtrump

Share this article

'Islamic terrorism' must stop, Trump says after Spain attacks
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
18 August 2017
16:18 CEST+02:00
US President Donald Trump on Friday said the world must use "whatever means necessary" to stop "radical Islamic terrorism," after twin attacks in Spain killed at least 14 people.

The Islamic State propaganda agency Amaq claimed one of its "soldiers" carried out a van rampage on a crowded street in Barcelona, though the suspect was still at large. Thirteen people were killed.

 A second similar attack took place early Friday in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils. One of six civilians injured later died. Police killed the five attackers in a gun battle.

READ MORE Live: Terrorists acted out of desperation after plan to use explosives failed

"Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!" Trump said in one of his signature early morning tweet storms.

The Republican billionaire leader blamed "Obstructionist Democrats" for complicating security in the United States.   

"They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!" he said, in a possible reference to the stalling in federal courts of the full implementation of his controversial travel ban on nationals from six mainly
Muslim countries.   

"Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!"    

On Thursday, Trump courted controversy in the wake of the Barcelona van attack when he appeared to endorse the idea of mass executions for Islamist extremists.

As justification, he alluded to a widely debunked account of summary punishment by a US general in the Philippines in the early 1900s.

barcelonaterrorismtrump

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'They're our neighbours': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock

Barcelona: What we know about the attackers

Spain attacker showed 'no sign of radicalisation': father

Barcelona attack latest: Manhunt continues for final member of terrorist cell

Police name three Moroccans suspected of Catalonia attacks

Families torn apart after Spain's twin attacks

Barcelona: Terrorists acted 'out of desperation' after plan to use explosives failed

Barcelona victim: Italian father-of-two slain in front of family
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Barcelona is a city of peace and will continue to be': Spain reacts with defiance to Barcelona terror attack

'Screams and a bit of a crash and then the crowd parted and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas'

IN PICTURES: Aftermath of terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas
Advertisement

Driver targets pedestrians in Barcelona 'terrorist attack'

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Mallorca and Ibiza introduce strict rules to curb mass tourism

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam
Advertisement
3,252 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK
  2. As it happened: Two arrested and one suspect dead after 13 killed in terror attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas
  3. Barcelona: Terrorists acted 'out of desperation' after plan to use explosives failed
  4. Barcelona victims: People from 34 countries are listed among dead and injured
  5. Tourism: The problem with Ibiza
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement