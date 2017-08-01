Tacky Spanish souvenirs: the best of the worst

The Local
1 August 2017
13:55 CEST+02:00
Tack is the new chic in the glamorous world of souvenirs. Photo: Freebird_71/Flickr
No trip to Spain is complete without a hideous souvenir bought under the influence of copious amounts of sangria. Here The Local takes a look at the tackiest gifts on offer in tourist traps across the country.
Spain is full of souvenirs you never even knew you wanted.
From unforgettably awful souvenir plates to lethal rip-offs of medieval weapons, the possibilities are just mind-boggling.
So if you're still struggling to buy that 'perfect' gift for the folks back home, check out The Local's list of Spain's tackiest souvenirs.
You've be warned.