Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain

Scene filmed in Seville's Alcazar. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones is back on our screens with season 7 introducing new spectacular locations that were filmed in Spain. Here's how to find them.

Three regions of Spain hosted Game of Thrones crews last October, November and December from the wind-swept Atlantic beachs of the north to impressive castles and Roman ruins of the west and south.

It was the third consecutive year that Spain was chosen as the backdrop for scenes from the hit fantasy series, and fans have been flocking to the sites ever since to visit the real locations.

Google Street View has even provided a handy tool to check out the real locations without even leaving your living room.

Check out the trailer for Season 7:

Here are the places to look out for when watching the latest series:

The Basque Country

Three sites in on Spain’s northern Basque coast have been chosen as locations for filming scenes in season 7.

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Bermeo



Photo; Carlos Olmedillas / Flickr

The Little islet topped with a hermitage and linked to the mainland by an ancient arched footbridge doubles up as Dragonstone.

Itzurun beach in Zumaia



Photo; Eleder Jimenez Hermoso / Flickr

The spectacular beach at Itzurun with its craggy cliffs and vast sandy stretch crashing with Atlantic waves will appear on screen as the landing point for Daenerys Targaryen when she finally returned to the shores of Westeros with her army of the Unsullied.

La Cantera



Photo; jose a. del moral / Flickr

The little cove of Muriola in Barrika, known locally as La Cantera, was chosen as a third location in the Basque Country which welcomed Game of Thrones crews last October.

Extremadura

Filming took place in three locations in Extremadura, Spain’s landlocked western region bordering Portugal.

Caceres



Photo; César Alonso Ferreras / Flickr

The medieval walled city of Caceres, a Unesco World Heritage site , is on the list of locations for season 7 with rumours abounding that it will serve as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

Malpartida



Photo; Jesús Pérez Pacheco / Flickr

The unusual rock formations in wetlands the Natural Park of Los Barruecos outside the town of Malpartida will be the location for filming starting at the end of November. Producers put a call out for extras with producers looking for muscle-bound men especially those with military experience hinting at plans for an epic battle scene.

Trujillo



Photo; Extremadura Turismo

The picturesque walled town of Trujillo will welcome Game of Thrones became the setting last October for a scene filmed in the courtyard of its imposing castle, a fortification boasting 17 defence towers.

Andalusia

Spain’s southern region of Andalusia has already provided numerous locations for Game of Thrones during season 5 and 6 boosting tourism to the region. Season 7 will revisit an old favourite and put three new locations on the map.

Seville's Alcázar



Photo; Archigeek / Flickr

The Alcázar of Seville appeared on screens in season 6 as Sunspear, the capital of Dorne, and its Water Gardens reapprises its role in season 7.

Seville's Reales Atarazanas



Photo; Sandra Vallaure / Flickr

Seville’s Royal Dockyards are now expected to share the limelight serving as a new location in season 7.

Almodovar del Rio



Photo; Javier Lastras / Flickr

The small city located in Córdoba province on the banks of the river Guadalquivir is crowned by a 1300-year-old Moorish castle which for one week last November was converted into a location for Game of Thrones, perhaps as perhaps as Highgarden, the seat of House Tyrell.

Santiponce



Photo; Telèmac / Flickr

The Roman ruins of Itálica in Santiponce near Seville will appear on screen as the backdrop to an epic battle scene after authorities granted special permission to film at the archaeological site.