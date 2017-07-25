Advertisement

Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
25 July 2017
11:03 CEST+02:00
game of thronesfilm

Share this article

Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain
Scene filmed in Seville's Alcazar. Photo: Courtesy of HBO
The Local
news@thelocal.es
25 July 2017
11:03 CEST+02:00
Game of Thrones is back on our screens with season 7 introducing new spectacular locations that were filmed in Spain. Here's how to find them.

Three regions of Spain hosted Game of Thrones crews last October, November and December from the wind-swept Atlantic beachs of the north to impressive castles and Roman ruins  of the west and south.

It was the third consecutive year that Spain was chosen as the backdrop for scenes from the hit fantasy series, and fans have been flocking to the sites ever since to visit the real locations.

Google Street View has even provided a handy tool to check out the real locations without even leaving your living room.

Check out the trailer for Season 7:

Here are the places to look out for when watching the latest series:

The Basque Country

Three sites in on Spain’s northern Basque coast have been chosen as locations for filming scenes in season 7.

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Bermeo


Photo; Carlos Olmedillas / Flickr

The Little islet topped with a hermitage and linked to the mainland by an ancient arched footbridge doubles up as Dragonstone.

Itzurun beach in Zumaia


Photo; Eleder Jimenez Hermoso / Flickr

The spectacular beach at Itzurun with its craggy cliffs and vast sandy stretch crashing with Atlantic waves will appear on screen as the landing point for Daenerys Targaryen when she finally returned to the shores of Westeros with her army of the Unsullied.

La Cantera


Photo; jose a. del moral / Flickr

The little cove of Muriola in Barrika, known locally as La Cantera, was chosen as a third location in the Basque Country which welcomed Game of Thrones crews last October.

Extremadura

Filming took place in three locations in Extremadura, Spain’s landlocked western region bordering Portugal.

Caceres


Photo; César Alonso Ferreras / Flickr

The medieval walled city of Caceres, a Unesco World Heritage site , is on the list of locations for season 7 with rumours abounding that it will serve as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

Malpartida


 Photo; Jesús Pérez Pacheco / Flickr

The unusual rock formations in wetlands the Natural Park of Los Barruecos outside the town of Malpartida will be the location for filming starting at the end of November. Producers put a call out for extras with producers looking for muscle-bound men especially those with military experience hinting at plans for an epic battle scene.

Trujillo


Photo; Extremadura Turismo 

The picturesque walled town of Trujillo will welcome Game of Thrones became the setting last October for a scene filmed in the courtyard of its imposing castle, a fortification boasting 17 defence towers.

Andalusia

Spain’s southern region of Andalusia has already provided numerous locations for Game of Thrones during season 5 and 6 boosting tourism to the region. Season 7 will revisit an old favourite and put three new locations on the map.

Seville's Alcázar


Photo; Archigeek / Flickr 

The Alcázar of Seville appeared on screens in season 6 as Sunspear, the capital of Dorne, and its Water Gardens reapprises its role in season 7.

Seville's Reales Atarazanas


Photo; Sandra Vallaure  / Flickr

Seville’s Royal Dockyards are now expected to share the limelight serving as a new location in season 7.

Almodovar del Rio


Photo; Javier Lastras  / Flickr

The small city located in Córdoba province on the banks of the river Guadalquivir is crowned by a 1300-year-old Moorish castle which for one week last November was converted into a location for Game of Thrones, perhaps as perhaps as Highgarden, the seat of House Tyrell.

Santiponce


Photo; Telèmac / Flickr 

The Roman ruins of Itálica in Santiponce near Seville will appear on screen as the backdrop to an epic battle scene after authorities granted special permission to film at the archaeological site.

 

game of thronesfilm

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Extraordinary life of Spanish explorer Ali Bey set for cinema

Trailer: Game of Thrones season 7 filmed on location in Spain promises to be epic

Thieves scoop big win at Spanish film awards

Winter is coming… and so is HBO España

A touch of 'Games of Thrones' magic on small Spanish town

Game of Thrones cast support Sevilla against Barcelona

Napflix: Spaniards launch very boring TV channel for siestas

Ten incredible Spain locations for Game of Thrones season 7
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Commuter train slams into Barcelona platform injuring 54 people

Rajoy: 'I never dealt with party financial matters'

Protests outside court as Spanish PM takes stand in corruption trial
Advertisement

'Citizens are our top priority in Brexit negotiations': Open letter from British ambassador to Spain Simon Manley

VIDEO: Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' attacks police on Morocco-Spain border

Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain

Balearic Islands ban blood and death in the bullring
Advertisement
3,118 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits
  2. Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain
  3. Spain's economy has nearly recovered to pre-crisis levels
  4. After France and Portugal, Spain battles forest fire
  5. Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
08/06
Joiner/handyman/kitchen fitter
29/05
English classes in La Coruña
22/05
Mini Cooper S, 3 door hatch - Union Jack edition 2010
View all notices
Advertisement