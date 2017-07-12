A van has ploughed into crowds in Barcelona killing at least ten people in what authorities have described as a 'terrorist attack'.
Spanish coastguards rescued nearly 600 people from 15 boats and a jet ski on Wednesday in the waters between Morocco and Spain, a route increasingly used by migrants trying to reach Europe.
As Spain starts to swelter The Local brings you our list of the best Spanish treats to cool you down as the mercury rises.
Spain will not set as a condition in Brexit talks that it recovers Gibraltar, its foreign minister said in a Sunday interview that could ease tensions over the disputed British territory.
The Francisco Franco Foundation has chosen to run guided tours of the palatial retreat in Galicia where Spain’s dictator and his family spent their summer holidays claiming it’s “an excellent opportunity to show the general public the greatness of the figure of Francisco Franco”.
A group of young anarchists are carrying out protests against mass tourism in Barcelona and Palma. Who are they and what are they so angry about?
Germany's solid job market has attracted tens of thousands of southern Europeans seeking an El Dorado while crisis strangles their home economies, but few view Europe's biggest economy as a permanent home.
The Spanish government has filed an appeal with the country's constitutional court against a reform passed by the Catalan parliament to fast-track bills through the regional parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.
US prosecutors formally abandoned a four-year old case against two traders implicated in the "London Whale" scandal Friday, citing an inability to extradite the defendants to appear in an American court.
Stephen Frears, the British director of "The Queen", "Philomena" and a string of other award-winning films, is to be honoured with a special prize at this year's Venice film festival.
As fake news sites lose their power, real news organizations risk being hijacked by the spread of little lies, writes The Local's co-founder James Savage.
Spanish police said Monday that they had broken up a network that was forcing transsexuals into prostitution, after luring most of them to Spain from Venezuela.
Cristiano Ronaldo was hit with a five-match ban by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday for pushing the referee after being sent-off in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup, first leg win over Barcelona.
This is everything you need to know about doing an internship in Spain.
Every dog owner will tell you that their four-legged friend is brimming with special qualities. But in the case of this labrador-cross, it wouldn’t be an empty boast.
Ice cold, refreshing and a delicious alternative to gazpacho. Here is how to make Andalusian white garlic soup.
Sweden said on Tuesday that it was working to assist a Swedish-Turkish journalist detained in Spain after Ankara issued an international arrest warrant, as alarm over press freedom in Turkey grows.