LIVE: Van ploughs into crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas

A van has ploughed into crowds in Barcelona killing at least ten people in what authorities have described as a 'terrorist attack'.

Driver targets pedestrians in Barcelona 'terrorist attack'

Tourism: The problem with Ibiza

Twelve weird things that surprise Spaniards about the UK

Expat Healthcare by Cigna Global

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Know before you go!

 
What international health plan best suits you?

What international health plan best suits you?

 
Spain rescues 600 migrants at sea in just one day

Spanish coastguards rescued nearly 600 people from 15 boats and a jet ski on Wednesday in the waters between Morocco and Spain, a route increasingly used by migrants trying to reach Europe.

Spanish airport strike horror looms from September

Baby dolphin dies after being mobbed by selfie-seeking beachgoers

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain poised to top Greece in migrant sea arrivals this year

Spanish migrant aid ship threatened near Libya

Mallorca and Ibiza introduce strict rules to curb mass tourism

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam

In pics: Freak summer storm batters northern Spain with giant hailstones

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

Top 10 Spanish treats to keep you cool in summer

As Spain starts to swelter The Local brings you our list of the best Spanish treats to cool you down as the mercury rises.

This is what happened when a vegan ordered a meat-free meal on the Costa del Sol

Digital Nomad? Here's Why Remote Workers Are Flocking To Spain

Seven habits you will never be able to truly master like a Spaniard

Top ten naughty Spanish expressions for sex

GALLERY: Top ten tricks to survive the Spanish summer

Spain won't seek to recover Gibraltar in Brexit talks: minister

Spain will not set as a condition in Brexit talks that it recovers Gibraltar, its foreign minister said in a Sunday interview that could ease tensions over the disputed British territory.

'Citizens are our top priority in Brexit negotiations': Open letter from British ambassador to Spain Simon Manley

WATCH: Spain's King Felipe VI calls for Gibraltar dialogue in speech to UK parliament

In pics: Spanish royals on parade during state visit to London

Brexit brings uncertainty to Spanish businesses and citizens, says King Felipe

Queen speaks of 'resilient spirit of cooperation and goodwill' between UK and Spain

Spain's King and Queen start state visit to UK amid Brexit tensions

Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'

The Francisco Franco Foundation has chosen to run guided tours of the palatial retreat in Galicia where Spain’s dictator and his family spent their summer holidays claiming it’s “an excellent opportunity to show the general public the greatness of the figure of Francisco Franco”.

Six reasons why Benidorm is so much better than you think

Tacky Spanish souvenirs: the best of the worst

What's on in Spain: August 2017

Balearic Islands ban blood and death in the bullring

Ten real Game of Thrones locations to visit this summer in Spain

Anarchists are targeting tourists in Spain’s busiest resorts. This is why:

A group of young anarchists are carrying out protests against mass tourism in Barcelona and Palma. Who are they and what are they so angry about?

Ten of the most epic bike rides in Spain

Holiday queue nightmares loom as Barcelona security call strike

Spain sees huge boost in tourism and closes gap with France as top destination

Spaniards find El Dorado in Germany, but only temporarily

Germany's solid job market has attracted tens of thousands of southern Europeans seeking an El Dorado while crisis strangles their home economies, but few view Europe's biggest economy as a permanent home.

Wildfires are raging in the Mediterranean. What can we learn?

In pics: Spanish royal family on holiday in Mallorca

What recovery? Economic rebound bypasses Spain's poorest neighbourhoods

Italian missing for six years found barefoot and speechless in Madrid

Spain files legal challenge to Catalan referendum move

The Spanish government has filed an appeal with the country's constitutional court against a reform passed by the Catalan parliament to fast-track bills through the regional parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

Rajoy: 'I never dealt with party financial matters'

Protests outside court as Spanish PM takes stand in corruption trial

Catalan MPs vote disputed reform to pave way for referendum

Spain threatens to cut Catalonia funds over referendum

Spain's PM gears up for corruption trial testimony

US gives up on extraditing 'London Whale' traders from France and Spain

US prosecutors formally abandoned a four-year old case against two traders implicated in the "London Whale" scandal Friday, citing an inability to extradite the defendants to appear in an American court.

Autopsy confirms convicted Spanish banker committed suicide

Disgraced banker found dead on country estate after shooting himself with hunting rifle

IMF raises 2017 growth forecast for Spain to 3.1 percent

Iberia airline fined for insisting new employees take pregnancy tests

Stephen Frears to be recognised with award at Venice Film Festival

Stephen Frears, the British director of "The Queen", "Philomena" and a string of other award-winning films, is to be honoured with a special prize at this year's Venice film festival.

 

Syrian actress-turned-activist who fled to France dies aged 44

It's now possible to buy your own airport in Sweden – if you can convince the owner

Thurgau’s rescued horses sold at auction

Austrian toddler dies after being left in a hot car

Danish cities to host global charity concerts in aid of refugees

Norway’s conservatives lead polls for first time in nine months

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains

As fake news sites lose their power, real news organizations risk being hijacked by the spread of little lies, writes The Local's co-founder James Savage.

How European academics are feeling about life in Britain a year after Brexit vote

Transsexuals from Venezuela forced into prostitution in Spain

Spanish police said Monday that they had broken up a network that was forcing transsexuals into prostitution, after luring most of them to Spain from Venezuela.

Spain rushes to Portugal's aid as forest fires rage

Basques march in solidarity with Catalonia independence vote

Europe's tainted egg scare reaches Spain

Spain calls in police to help with Barcelona airport strike

Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Ronaldo gets five-match ban after pushing referee

Cristiano Ronaldo was hit with a five-match ban by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday for pushing the referee after being sent-off in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup, first leg win over Barcelona.

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court

Barça seek Super Cup tonic to Neymar hangover

Cycling champ Contador to retire after Vuelta a España

Annoyed Barça won't pay Neymar bonus

The intern's guide to surviving a summer in Spain

This is everything you need to know about doing an internship in Spain.

Spanish school kids seek heat relief... in funeral home

Madrid school in sexism row over knitting for girls and football for boys

Schoolboy swipes gran's €10,000 life savings and shares it with classmates

Anti-plagiarism university head quits after being accused of 'plagiarism'

Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?

Are you a 'sun, sea and sangria' type? Or a culture vulture?

Spain's hotels fight back against fake food poisoning claims from Brits

Booming tourism helps put Spaniards back to work

Top ten: Spain's best natural swimming spots

Ten top tips to avoid being pickpocketed in Spain

GALLERY: Spain's most charming undiscovered towns

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Every dog owner will tell you that their four-legged friend is brimming with special qualities. But in the case of this labrador-cross, it wouldn’t be an empty boast.

Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle

Spanish police smash Europe-wide dodgy horsemeat racket

Spain's healthcare ranks among top ten in world

How Spain became the world leader in organ transplants

Recipe: How to make Andalusian Ajo Blanco soup

Ice cold, refreshing and a delicious alternative to gazpacho. Here is how to make Andalusian white garlic soup.

DNA test confirms Julio Iglesias has secret son

12 signs you have cracked the Spanish language

Ten brilliant day trips from Madrid

Ten things that only happen in Spain when summer arrives

Lazy Spanish 23-year-old told to get a job after suing parents for allowance

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Sweden said on Tuesday that it was working to assist a Swedish-Turkish journalist detained in Spain after Ankara issued an international arrest warrant, as alarm over press freedom in Turkey grows.

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

Migrants found hidden in fairground rides in Spain's Ceuta

Spanish NGO vessel with three migrants on board held in limbo

Trump appoints campaign donor and hispanophile as new US ambassador to Madrid

Molotov cocktails thrown at Spain's embassy in Venezuela

