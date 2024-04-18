Spanish Words of the Day: En plan

Advertisement

En plan is used all the time in spoken Spanish when you want to express intention, mode and attitude.

For example, salimos en plan amigos, ‘we went out as friends’.

Or estamos en plan fiesta, ‘we’re in party mode’.

Va vestida en plan militar, ‘she’s wearing military-style clothing’.

In essence, it’s a fast and easier way of setting the scene, a versatile means of describing which is like saying ‘like’, or ‘as’, '-mode' or ‘-style’ in English.

However, the meanings of en plan have expanded recently thanks to young people, who have adopted it a bit like their filler word or pet phrase (what Spaniards call una muletilla).

En plan is now used similarly to o sea, used to explain in another way or exemplifies what is being said.

For example, María está desaparecida, en plan no la veo desde hace más de un año.

'María has completely disappeared, I mean, I haven’t seen her in more than a year'.

It’s also used when you want to express something as if it were a quote.

El policía me dijo en plan te voy a multar, ‘the police officer was like ‘I’m going to fine you’’.

Therefore, en plan has become a bit like saying ‘like’ when talking in English and joining ideas together or emphasising something.

It can be a bit exasperating to hear teens use it all the time, as in:

Hablé con Julia en plan buen rollo, y me dijo en plan eres una cabrona, que ya no quiere ser mi amiga, en plan que no quiere quedar más.

‘I spoke to Julia on like good terms, and she was like ‘you’re a bitch’, she doesn’t want to be my friend anymore, like she doesn’t want to meet up anymore’.

If you don't believe us, take Robert De Niro's and Jack Nicholson's word for it.

However, en plan can be a very useful tool to get to the point quickly and avoid more complicated sentence constructions in Spanish.