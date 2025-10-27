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Today In Spain: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Conor Faulkner
Conor Faulkner - conor.faulkner@thelocal.com
Published: 27 Oct, 2025 CET. Updated: Mon 27 Oct 2025 08:44 CET
Today In Spain: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (L) and Spain's King Felipe look each other during the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony in Oviedo on October 24, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
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Spanish government proposes unmarried couples should receive widower's pensions, Spain's Princess Leonor speaks in defence of migration and more news on Monday October 27th.

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