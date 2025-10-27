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How good would my Spanish have to be to get citizenship if the PP reached power?

Esme Fox
Esme Fox - esme@thelocal.es
Published: 27 Oct, 2025 CET. Updated: Mon 27 Oct 2025 14:09 CET
How good would my Spanish have to be to get citizenship if the PP reached power?
Spain's opposition party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has called for the language requirements for Spanish citizenship to be higher. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
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Spain's opposition party recently announced they will raise the language level needed to obtain Spanish citizenship if they get into government in 2027. So just how fluent in Spanish would foreign applicants have to be?

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#Spanish citizenship #Learning Spanish

Comments (2)

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Leonard
People don't need citizenship. Even in the USA. It's an unimportant bit of legislation crafted to get votes. Which sums up about 80% of PP media time. The other 20% is spent hating and slandering the government. PP is not an honest party... So beware. They will not tell you a whole lot about what they would really do. Especially in partnership with Vox.
JLB
Anyone here with your five years of living here who cannot pass a level B2 minimally (which is high intermediate) should not be here. It’s essential for integration and it’s essential for respect.

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