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Do you have to pay for the lift if you live on the ground floor in Spain?

Esme Fox
Esme Fox - esme@thelocal.es
Published: 27 Oct, 2025 CET. Updated: Mon 27 Oct 2025 11:17 CET
Do you have to pay for the lift if you live on the ground floor in Spain?
You may have to pay to install a lift in your building even if you live on the ground floor. Photo: Cottonbro Studios / Pexels
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If neighbours in the shared residential building you own in Spain want to install an elevator, do you still have to pay for the costs if your flat is on the ground floor? Here's what Spanish law says.

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