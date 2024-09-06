Advertisement

Mallorca

Body found in search for British hiker missing in Spain's Mallorca

AFP
AFP - news@thelocal.es
Published: 6 Sep, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024 13:14 CET
Body found in search for British hiker missing in Spain's Mallorca
Footage taken from Civil Guard helicopter during the search for the missing British hiker. Image: Guardia Civil

Spanish police said Friday they found a body where a British hiker went missing after flash floods in Mallorca, three days after the missing Brit's partner was found dead.

Emergency services had been looking for the British couple since Tuesday in a mountainous part of Mallorca island which became flooded due to torrential rain.

Police recovered the body of one of the missing, a 26-year-old woman, on Wednesday but had continued the search for her partner.

Advertisement

The Guardia Civil police force, which is in charge of the search operation, said Friday they had "found the lifeless body of a young man, who, in the absence of legal identification, corresponds to the young man who disappeared last Tuesday."

The search had been complicated by rough weather on the island, which had been lashed by heavy rains and wind gusts of over 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour.

Ten other tourists trapped by the floods were rescued, police said.

The Mediterranean island, known for its picturesque beaches and sunny weather, is one of Europe's most visited destinations. It is especially popular with German and British tourists.

More

#Mallorca #Balearic Islands #Weather #Brits in Spain

Comments

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at news@thelocal.es.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also