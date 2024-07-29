UK government says it is not ready for new European passport control system

The introduction of an automated entry and exit system (EES), expected in coming months, has raised fears of delays for people travelling to Europe on trains and ferries.
French border police carry out checks for these journeys on British soil before boarding.
Seema Malhotra, a Home Office minister, told parliament that the government was "not content with the level of preparations" put in place by the previous Conservative government, which lost a general election on July 4th.
"The system will increase processing times," she warned, adding that "disruption" was likely when the scheme starts.
Malhotra announced new steps, including creating additional capacity for French border officers in Dover, the main cross-Channel port.
She also called on Brussels to take a "pragmatic" approach to measures that it will use in the case of excessive waiting-times, and urged an extension of these beyond the current six-month timetable to avoid queues in early 2025.
The government would also work "closely" with France, Dover port, the operator of the Eurotunnel under the Channel and the Eurostar train operator, the minister said.
Eurostar said in May that it would be ready as it unveiled new technology in London.
A British parliamentary committee said this year that EES could cause delays of up to 14 hours for passengers.
The new system will apply to all external borders to the EU/ Schegen travel zone, but there are particular concerns about the UK-France border.
