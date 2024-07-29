Advertisement

Paris 2024 Olympics

Nadal loses to Djokovic at Olympics as Spain's greatest tennis star nears retirement

AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 29 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024 16:09 CET
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves goodbye to spectators after his defeat to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles second round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games on Monday, claiming a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the pair's 60th and potentially last meeting. It may be one of the last singles matches Spain's much-loved tennis legend ever plays.

It was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic's 31st win in a rivalry which began on the same Roland Garros clay courts in 2006.

Nadal was largely outclassed in the much anticipated encounter, only coming briefly to life when he won four games in a row in the second set.

"I'm very relieved," said Djokovic. "Everything was going my way, I was 6-1, 4-0 up but I played a sloppy service game and gave him chances."

He added: "I never thought back in 2006 that we'd still be playing each other almost 20 years later."

In a sign of the wear and tear the pair have endured in recent months, Djokovic wore a protective strapping around his right knee while Nadal's right thigh was heavily strapped.

But Djokovic played freely, forcing Nadal to scamper around Court Philippe Chatrier where the Spaniard had collected 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

The Serb raced to 4-0 lead, on the back of a double break, and held for 5-0 before Nadal stopped the rot much to the relief of a packed, sweltering crowd.

Djokovic pocketed the one-sided opener when 2008 Olympic gold medallist Nadal ballooned a forehand wide of the mark.

The statistics made grim reading for the 38-year-old who managed to eke out just four points off the Djokovic serve in the first set.

There was no respite for Nadal, playing just his seventh tournament of an injury-plagued season, as Djokovic again carved out a double break for a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Djokovic, seeking a first Olympic gold medal to add to his 24 Grand Slam triumphs, surprisingly handed Nadal a lifeline when he served up a double fault to be broken for the first time.

Nadal retrieved the second break to claw his way back from 0-4 to 4-4 as the top seed went suddenly off the boil.

Djokovic responded in style, a drop-shot leaving Nadal flat-footed as the Serb broke for 5-4 on a fourth break point and clinched victory in style with an ace.

Despite his defeat on Monday, Nadal still has hopes of a gold medal in the men's doubles where he is playing alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

After several years of chronic injuries plaguing his tennis and the inevitability of age hampering his game (he's now 38), many believe Nadal's retirement announcement isn't far away, and will be at some point in 2024. 

He was given a champion's farewell at Roland Garros in May and an equally roaring ovation at Madrid's Mutua, as well as being one of the surprise torchbearers at the Olympics' opening ceremony alongside other legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Serena Williams and Carl Lewis. 

His rival and close friend Roger Federer chose for his official send-off to be a doubles match with Nadal at the Laver Cup in September 2022. Could Rafa repeat the gesture?

For many in Spain, a world without the Mallorcan bringing joy to his country with his tennis glory is hard to fathom.

