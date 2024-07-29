Michael Douglas weighs in on Mallorca's mass tourism debate

Advertisement

Legendary American actor Michael Douglas has commented on the mass tourism problems affecting the island where he’s lived for part of the year since 1990.

During the Atlántida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca on July 28th, which saw Douglas receive the 'Master of Cinema' award from Spain’s Queen of Spain Letizia, he was asked by journalists what he thought of the recent protests on the biggest of the Balearic Islands.

“It is a delicate balance that is causing problems, such as the lack of water, and I am sure that different organisations are trying to find out how to solve it,” Douglas began by saying.

"Airbnb and rental cars feed off each other. I understand that and it is a very sensitive issue, we are talking about some 14 million tourists a year and that creates problems.”

Two mass demos with tens of thousands of protesters voicing their grievances against the current tourism model have recently taken place in Mallorca’s capital of Palma, as well as other smaller protests on the other three Balearic Islands (Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera) and at Mallorca beaches crowded by tourists.

Douglas is one of the founders of Tramuntana XXI, a non-profit association helping with the conservation of the natural, social and cultural values ​​of Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011.

In fact, the star of Basic Instinct, Wall Street and Fatal Attraction recently 'brought forward' his 80th birthday celebrations to coincide with local festivities honouring other octogenarians in the village of Valldemossa in the Tramuntana mountains.

Pensaba que el ayuntamiento de Valldemossa le había montado una fiesta a Michael Douglas. Pero es mejor. El hombre ha participado como uno más en la fiesta municipal para los vecinos que cumplen 80. Es muy adorable, caris. pic.twitter.com/ygszzfW7IB — Marisa Vidilla🔻 (@MarisaVidilla_) July 23, 2024

The video he shared on social media, in which he was seen sitting and enjoying traditional dances and food among locals, went viral.

"In Mallorca we have a very strong environmental element and a type of tourism that is very aware of what is happening," Douglas argued.

“I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place, which I enjoy more and more.

“Now I intend to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I've retired.”