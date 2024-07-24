Spanish fishermen die in Falklands shipwreck

Advertisement

Rescuers recovered eight dead bodies along with 14 survivors, according to national authorities in the Spanish region of Galicia, which cited Falklands maritime authorities. Five people were still missing, they said.

Among the dead were two people from Galicia, the authorities said, with two of the missing also hailing from the northwestern region of Spain.

The ship was carrying 10 Spanish passengers, the country's foreign minister José Manuel Albares said, adding that some were scientists.

Those rescued were in good health with only "minor injuries" and were being taken to the archipelago's capital of Stanley to undergo medical checks, Galician authorities said.

Crew members abandoned the Argos Georgia vessel due to "uncontrolled flooding" shortly after 4:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) Monday and took to life rafts, the Falkland Islands government said.

A British forces vessel and two fishing boats "have been able to rescue a number of the crew members", the government of the British overseas territory said earlier Tuesday.

The vessel was roughly 200 nautical miles east of the Falkland Islands capital Stanley at the time, it said.

Two British Royal Air Force planes had been tracking and reporting the position of the life rafts while several maritime vessels took part in the search operations, the earlier Falklands statement read.

A search and rescue helicopter that initially attempted to rescue some of the stricken crew members from the scene late Monday had failed amid "extremely challenging weather conditions and very limited time on scene due to range".

Robert Ervik, the owner of the Argos Georgia, confirmed to AFP that 27 people were aboard the boat -- which flies the flag of Saint Helena, another British overseas territory in the South Atlantic -- when it began to take on water Monday.

The boat, built in 2018 in Turkey, is nearly 54 metres (177 feet) long and can accommodate 28 people, according to its British-Norwegian fishing firm owners, Argos Froyanes.