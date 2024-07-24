EXPLAINED: How Spain has found a way to officially axe its golden visa

Advertisement

It’s been more than three months since Pedro Sánchez announced that his government would get rid of the golden visa for non-EU nationals, as part of plans to address the country’s housing crisis.

However, the left-wing Spanish government has been unable to find the parliamentary support needed for the scheme to be legally revoked.

Advertisement

Spanish Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez had initially planned to include an amendment in the country’s new land law, known as the Ley del Suelo in Spanish, but it was withdrawn from the agenda in Congress as it did not have the necessary support to move forward.

READ MORE: Spain unclear how it will legally cancel golden visa scheme

Since then, Rodríguez’s ministry has been looking for ways to ‘slip in’ or attach the golden visa amendment to another law which is likely to receive a majority vote from MPs.

In fact, there has not really been any criticism among Spain’s opposition parties with regard to ending the golden visa scheme since Sánchez first announced the move in April, but the Socialists’ weakened position in Congress is resulting in them having problems passing major laws, ones which the golden visa elimination could be attached to.

For example, on Wednesday July 23rd there was a so-called ‘supper session’ in the Spanish Congress with many legislative changes debated and voted on, and only a few of Sánchez’s proposals received the green light.

However, a new report by Spain’s leading daily El País suggests that the PSOE has now found a loophole that this time will work, they believe.

Spain’s left-wing coalition government will reportedly take advantage of the processing of the organic law on judicial efficiency measures and consumer protection to introduce, via amendment, the elimination of the golden visa.

The amendment also slips in giving communities of owners the right to decide whether or not to allow short-term tourism apartments in their residential buildings.

Advertisement

It's not unusual for Spanish ministers to add an enmienda (amendment) to a bill that has nothing or little to do with the crux of the law being processed.

Only last May, Pedro Sánchez's party added an amendment which eased the requirements for decrees to be approved into the Gender Parity Law, which focuses more on equal pay and work rights between men and women.

The other standout news from El País’ report, which has had access to the actual amendment text, are the government’s plans to scrap all the different types of golden visa options.

Not just the €500,000 property purchase option as initially thought, all of them, including the investment options.

READ MORE: Spain to scrap all types of golden visa

Spain’s ruling Socialists will present the golden visa amendment attached to the Judicial Efficiency Law in the Lower House on Wednesday July 24th.

Pressure has recently been growing within Spain’s government for the golden visa scheme to well and truly be cancelled.

Only last week, an MP for Spain’s junior government partner Sumar urged Pedro Sánchez to “keep his word” and “urgently” repeal the golden visa scheme, 100 days after the PM made the initial announcement.

ANALYSIS: Is Spain's decision to axe golden visa about housing or politics?