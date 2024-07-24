Spain to scrap all types of golden visa (including investment options)

Advertisement

Spain wants to completely eliminate the golden visa scheme which gives residency to wealthy foreigners, a new report suggests.

Up until now, it was believed that Spain’s golden visa would remain available to those who invested €1 million in shares in Spanish companies, or €2 million in government bonds, or those who transferred €1 million to a Spanish bank account, and that only the golden visa option through property purchase would be scrapped.

However, Spain’s leading daily El País has had access to the amendment the ruling Socialists plan to present in Parliament, and that they believe will receive the necessary support to be passed this time.

According to El País, the Spanish government considers these other finance-based golden visas to be residual by comparison with the property-based ones, but it still prefers to eliminate them all.

Of the 15,450 Spanish golden visas granted since 2013, only 8 have been for the purchase of public debt, 167 for the purchase of shares, 371 for bank deposits, 214 for investment in funds and 114 for business projects, according to government data.

That means that 95 percent (14,576 golden visas) were based on the purchase of one or more Spanish properties worth more than half a million euros.

These figures do not include the family members of golden visa holders who have also gained Spanish residency through the scheme.

It remains unclear whether this latest decision will affect existing golden visa holders or those currently processing their applications, but this seems unlikely.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez first announced his plans to cancel the golden visa scheme in April, and the general consensus then was that it was the spike in wealthy third-country nationals who were buying Spanish real estate to gain residency that had caused them to act.

“We are going to take the necessary measures to guarantee that housing is a right and not a mere speculative business,” Sánchez said at the time.

Spain’s government has been looking for ways to resolve its housing crisis, and wealthy foreigners supposedly warping the property market with their willingness to pay high prices have been targeted as some of the culprits, many believe unfairly.

Spain first introduced the golden visa in 2013 in the midst of the economic crisis, under the cash-strapped right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy.

The Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland, Greece and Malta have all either scrapped the equivalent of their golden visas or made the conditions much harder for millionaires who want to make a real estate investment.

This follows EU advice which has said golden visa schemes are not in keeping with the bloc’s principles, and that since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian millionaires have increasingly been applying for them.

According to the Spanish government’s explanation for cancelling all the types of golden visa, they have failed in their initial objective of attracting investment and have only served for foreigners to purchase property, which does not create jobs and is inflating an already overheated property market.

