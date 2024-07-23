Where you should grocery shop in Spain based on your preferences

Advertisement

El Corte Inglés – For those who want quality, a wide variety of choice and for who money is no object

If you ask most Spaniards where they would prefer to shop if they had an unlimited food budget, they’d probably say El Corte Inglés. This is the gold standard for supermarkets in Spain, offering all types of quality items with a wide variety to choose from. They also have sections with imported and international products, though perhaps not quite as many as large Carrefour supermarkets.

For those feeling extra flush, they may want to make their way to El Corte Inglés' Club del Gourmet for luxury food ingredients, as well as those from other countries too.

Mercadona – For those who like to know they can find most ingredients in one place

Mercadona is the most favoured supermarket in Spain among consumers, according to data collected global market research platform Appinio. The supermarket chain can be relied upon for its consistency and own brand products. Around 82 percent of Mercadona shoppers in Spain opt for own brands (marca blanca in Spanish) and 62 percent of these say that Mercadona's own brands are their favourite.

Mercadona is also good for gluten-free products and vegetarian items, without having to go to a specialist health food shop or larger more expensive superstores. They have some international products such as Mexican tortillas, tofu, soy sauce, ricotta cheese and coconut milk, but it’s not a huge variety. On the downside, they don’t often have specials or new products and their prices have jumped a lot in the last few years. Recent data showed that in 2024, Mercadona increased its profit margin by 23 percent.

Lidl – For those who want to be surprised by rotating specials from different countries

Lidl is great if you don’t have a specific shopping list, and simply want to be inspired and surprised by what’s there. Every week, they have products dedicated to a particular cuisine – be it Greek week for halloumi and dolmades (stuffed vine leaves), Japanese week for rice noodles teriyaki sauce or German week for frankfurters and spaetzle (German pasta).

They’re also great for vegan and vegetarian items such as vegan ice creams and cheese, as well as tofu and seitan. However, they’re not great for consistency as products change quickly. For example if you buy Thai spring rolls one week, it's unlikely they'll have them the next. They’re also not great for basic products, not even regularly stocking items like brown rice or kidney beans, even in large cities like Barcelona. They’re also not good for gluten-free items, but have recently started offering gluten-free bread, breadsticks and magdalenas.

Lidl completes the top three of Spain's favourite supermarkets together with Mercadona and Carrefour.

Carrefour – For those who want to the best range of imported products

If you live on the outskirts of a city or within easy striking distance of a large shopping mall, Carrefour will probably be your supermarket of choice for variety and international ingredients, albeit at a slightly higher price than many of the other supermarket chains. There are sections dedicated to South American and Asian cuisine, as well as imported French and British sections for your Scottish shortbread and Jacob’s cream crackers. Vegetarians, vegans and those who are gluten-free will also find a large variety of options and are well-catered for. It also has one of the most extensive choices for cheese with sections dedicated to cheeses from France, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands.

It’s also good for organic food, eco and natural cleaning and bath products which can rarely be found at other supermarkets.

French supermarkets such as Carrefour and Alcampo are widespread in Spain. (Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

Carrefour Express – For those who live in the centre of a big city and shop every day

The smaller sister chain of Carrefour is Carrefour Express, which can be found in the centres of larger cities, where other bigger supermarkets can’t be found. They good for basics, as well as a few specialised items, but are generally much more expensive than larger supermarkets because of the convenience, for example they stay open later and sometimes on Sundays too.

Alcampo – For those who live on the outskirts of cities or do their shop by car

If you want to do a large shop for a couple of weeks at a time, chances are you take the car to the outskirts of the city to the large Alcampo. According to a study carried out by the consulting firm Bain & Company among Spanish consumers, Alcampo and Lidl are supermarkets that offer the best value for money. It’s great for ecological and organic products as well as vegetarian items, including vegetarian chorizo.

Día – For those who want just the basics at reasonable prices

If you just want to get everyday items like milk, bread and rice, Día is the way to go, but you’ll find they won’t stock a lot of items on your shopping list so you’ll probably need to go elsewhere too. They mainly do own-brand products, so choice is limited too.

Consum – For fresh fish and meat counters

If getting served by a butcher or a fishmonger is important to you, to get quality cuts or advice on cooking methods then Consum is a good option. According to a study by global management consultant firm Bain & Company on opinions of Spanish supermarkets, Consum came out on top for these products.

Consum supermarkets are mainly found along Spain's eastern coast, from Catalonia to Andalusia, but there aren't any in the rest of the country.

They also have decent fresh fruit and vegetable sections and a good range of products with lots of variety of brands, not just own brands available. However, they are slightly more expensive than many other supermarkets on the list and don’t have a wide array of international products, although they usually have a small section.

Spain's many other regional supermarkets

Catalonia has Bonpreu, Condis, bonÀrea, Caprabo, Almendro Origen, Sorli and Plusfresco.The Basque Country has Eroski, Asturias has Alimerka, Galicia has Gadis and Froiz, Madrid has Ahorramás and the Canaries have HiperDino.

They don't all fall into the same category in terms of products and price, but they do tend to offer more local and regional products to shoppers.