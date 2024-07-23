Spain jails pensioner for 18 years over letter bombs sent to PM

Advertisement

Pompeyo González Pascual - who opposed Western support for Ukraine following Russia's February 2022 invasion - was found guilty of terrorism and manufacturing explosives, ruled Spain's top criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional.

The homemade devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Defence Minister Margarita Robles, the US and Ukrainian embassies, a Spanish arms firm that makes grenades donated to Ukraine and a major Spanish military base.

Advertisement

A Ukrainian embassy staffer sustained light injuries while opening one of the packages. The other packages were intercepted by security staff.

The court said a 76-year-old González Pascual had aimed to "cause a profound upheaval in Spanish society that would exert pressure so the governments of Spain and the United States and other entities based in Spanish territory would stop supporting Ukraine".

An expert who examined González Pascual's computer told the court they found evidence of "searches for how to prepare explosive devices" and of his visiting "media propaganda channels related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

At his home, investigators found a workshop containing soldering equipment, tools, metal parts and screws compatible with the letter bombs sent as wells as indications of preparatory work to construct more devices.

Gonzalez Pascual was arrested in January 2023 and put in pre-trial detention but a judge granted him conditional release earlier this year on grounds he wasn't in a position to destroy evidence or likely to reoffend and had no previous convictions.

At the time, the judge said there were "no indications" he had acted in conjunction with "any organised terror group".

After the embassy attack, Ukraine's ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, pointed the finger at Russia and Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies around the world.