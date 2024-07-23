'Iberian oven': Spain's second summer heatwave kicks off

Advertisement

Spain is braced for another heatwave this week, with temperatures set to soar to as high as 42C in some parts of the country.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that the second official heat wave of the summer will begin on Tuesday 23rd and end on Thursday 25th or Friday 26th.

The Spanish press has dubbed the coming heatwave the horno ibérico (Iberian oven) and large parts of the country are under weather warnings for high temperatures, including Andalusia, Aragón, Castilla y León​​, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Navarre, La Rioja and Valencia.

In certain provinces of southern Spain, such as Córdoba and Badajoz, maximum temperatures of up to 42C are forecast.

In general, the most affected areas will be the middle and south of the country, where temperatures will be between 40-42C during the day and likely remain in the early to mid-20s overnight.

This comes just days after the first heatwave of the summer ended, when temperatures dropped briefly over the weekend across much of the country.

Aemet posted a handy heat warning map on Twitter/X, along with the message:

“We have issued numerous warnings for high maximum temperatures for the next few days. In many areas, the level is orange, which is a significant danger. Be very careful with the heat.”

Hemos emitido numerosos avisos por temperaturas máximas elevadas para los próximos días.

En muchas zonas, el nivel es naranja, que supone peligro importante. Mucha precaución con el calor.



🔗https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/LA4lLVyHF4 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 22, 2024

Spain’s second heatwave of the summer

Aemet has warned of “very high” temperatures on both Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th. Forecasts suggest that temperatures will begin to fall from Friday.

An Aemet statement, which you can read here, explains the meteorological situation behind such scorching temperatures: “the high sunshine at this time of year, the absence of cloud cover and light or calm winds, will lead to an increase in temperatures which, from tomorrow, will be high in large areas of central and southern Spain, posing a significant risk to people exposed to the phenomenon.”

Temperatures will further rise and spread across the country on Wednesday, which is expected to be the peak of the heatwave.

From Thursday onwards, Aemet forecasts that a cooler mass will enter the country through the southwest corner of the peninsula.

Nevertheless, Aemet states: “temperatures are expected to remain high in large areas of the peninsula and, especially, in areas of the centre of the peninsula and the middle and upper reaches of the large rivers in the south of the peninsula, as well as in the southern plateau.

“In these areas, temperatures are expected to continue to reach 39-41C. In the lower Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, temperatures are likely to reach 38-39C, although 40C cannot be ruled out. In the northern plateau, the Ebro valley and the extreme southeast, temperatures will also continue to be high, around 37-39C.”

By Friday, it is expected that temperatures will have fallen enough to no longer be considered a heatwave.

