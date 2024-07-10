How to pay the fee for Spain's digital nomad visa

Advertisement

Paying for your DNV to be processed is done through modelo or form 790 038.

You can download it on the official website of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration or access it online.

You can pay the fee either online if you have a digital certificate/Cl@ve system or at most Spanish banks, using your card or cash.

Filling out Modelo 079 038

The first step is to complete this form with all your details such as name, last name and nationality.

Next you will see checkboxes with various descriptions next to them

For the digital nomad visa you will want to check box number 7 - solicitud de autorización de movilidad internacional or application for international mobility authorisation.

If this is your initial or first application you will check the first box - autorización de residencia inicial.

The second box is for those who are renewing their application.

Next you need to input the correct amount - Initial authorisations are €73.26 and renewals are currently €78.67.

If you are doing this online, the amount will be automatically generated for you.

You then check the box saying how you want to pay – forma de pago or payment method.

You have to choose between En efectivo – cash, adeudo en cuenta – debit from account or tarjeta de crédito o débito – credit or debit card.

CHOOSING HOW TO PAY THE FEE

At the bank in person

Certain banks will allow you to pay in person before 11am. Be aware not all will have this option and they may argue you need to be a customer with them to offer you the service. You’ll need to take your form with you.

They will give you a receipt and NRC (Numero de referencia completo) reference number which is important for your application.

At an ATM

Most of Spain's big banks allow you to pay government fees, but if you prefer to do it at the ATM rather than with the teller, keep in mind that it's usually only the more modern cajeros that include a full qwerty keyboard and a scanner to scan your document that can offer this service.

Once you have located one, follow the following steps:

Choose your language and select ‘Access without card’

Select ‘Transactions without card’

Select Payments, followed by Bills, taxes and duties.

Click ‘With payment document’ and ‘By Form’. Choose ESTADO - A.E.A.T. - the Tax Agency

Insert the number of your form, then your NIE.

Next, input the amount €73.26 and choose payee name.

Here’s where you’ll fill in your name.

Then put in your cash or bank card, verify the details and click Accept.

Print your receipt to get your NRC (Numero de referencia completo), which you will need to prove you’ve paid.

Online

The easiest way to pay is online only if you have a digital certificate. You can start the process via the following link.

Identify yourself online then follow the prompts to fill out the form, the same as above for in person.

The form automatically generates the amount, then you can input bank or card details to pay.

Again you will receive an NRC code at the end that you have paid you will need this code in order to put on your application for the Visa