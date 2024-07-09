What's it like to go to prison in Spain?

Advertisement

In Spain there are roughly 50,000 prisoners at any one time, depending on the year. The exact numbers are a little unclear, with trade union figures putting it closer to 55,000 prisoners.

Some stats also include the prisoners in Catalonia and the Basque Country, two regions which due to devolved powers have more autonomy over running their own prison services.

Obviously, like anywhere in the world, prisons vary. Some are thought to be safer (or newer or cleaner) while others are notoriously rough. It really depends where you are, the type of facility you’re sent to, and what your sentence is.

The Spanish prisons with the most attacks on prison guards by inmates in 2023 were Puerto III (Cádiz), Zuera (Zaragoza), Dueñas (Palencia), Huelva and Las Palmas II.

On the other hand, Aranjuez prison not far from Madrid is considered to be one of the best in the world, as cells have their own kitchens, bathrooms and flatscreen TVs, as well as a nursery for female inmates with children.

However, the main thing to understand about Spanish prisons is that they tend to be more focused on rehabilitation and reintegration than in a lot of other countries.

A report from the European Prison Observatory described Spanish prisons as:

“Based on the concept of penitentiary treatment directed to re-education, so that the observation of the personality of each prisoner should take place in order to identify the best individual path to be reintegrated in the society.”

Different types of prison facilities in Spain

Pre-trial facilities (establecimientos de preventivos)

These are smaller jails for pre-trial detention or detention (prior to conviction) although they are also sometimes used to detain inmates shorter serving prison sentences of up to six months.

Sentence fulfilment facilities (establecimientos de cumplimiento de penas)

These are where you serve custodial sentences, mainly prison sentences.

There are three types, depending on the severity of your crime and sentence:

Ordinary regime facilities (establecimientos de régimen ordinario)

These are pretty much regular prisons where many prisoners will serve the first part of their sentences, depending on what they are.

Open regime facilities (establecimientos de régimen abierto)

These are prisons for inmates who are in what Spanish law calls a state of ‘semi-liberty’. Some prisoners can leave during afternoons to return at night, for example, perhaps to attend a job or training scheme, or can go on weekend leave depending on their situation.

Closed regime facilities (establecimientos de régimen cerrado)

These are designed for prisoners classified as extremely dangerous or unsuitable for other facilities, as well as certain pre-trial detentions.

Special facilities (establecimientos especiales)

Facilities for the detention and treatment of persons with special needs. These prisons are generally more like care or welfare centres.

Day-to-day life in Spanish prisons

As for prison life, inmates are generally in their cells from approximately 8 p.m. to 8 a.m, with roll calls taken a little before then. The cells have automatic locks, although prisoners do have phones to call in case of emergency.

In Spanish prisons, the three meals a day are generally eaten early (by Spanish standards). During the rest of the day, except for siesta time, it is generally forbidden to be in your cell.

Every day tends to be the same, including weekends and holidays. For most of the day, the prisoners have to be in the common areas of their 'module', which are broadly similar to common areas in prisons in other countries.

They will usually have TVs, maybe football and/or basketball court, as well things like table football and a ping pong table.



Some also have gyms, libraries and workshops. Many inmates take advantage to study courses via Spain’s open university UNED (Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia) or to do vocational training courses to prepare them for release and reintegration.

Prisoners may have a TV in their cells, as long as they buy it with their own money from the prison commissary and it is a model with specific characteristics.

According to the Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas (ICPO): “Most of the Spanish prison buildings are relatively modern, nearly all have a shower in the cell. The cells are mostly shared by two inmates, though legally everyone is entitled to their own cell.”

Prisoners are allowed to phone family members once the number has been officially authorised. However, as the author of the ICPO article notes, this can prove tricky to do especially if you aren’t yourself Spanish and your family is abroad.

There are weekly ‘cristal visits’ through a glass window, as well as the possibility to arrange more private visits for several family members.

For these sorts of visits you’ll need to pre-authorise all the ID and passports of people coming in to see you.

Finally, as is quite well known about Spanish prisons, conjugal visits are allowed and can be arranged by prisoners. Conjugal visits are when inmates are given a period of time alone with a visitor, usually their wife or partner, in a private room.

For non-marital relationships, you must prove that your partner was your partner before you were sent to prison.

According to Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, prisoners in Spain have the right to a “monthly conjugal visit”.

The ICPO states that these conjugal visits are usually for 1.5 hours in a room with a bed and shower.