'Starting now': New UK govt wastes no time in Gibraltar post-Brexit talks with Spain

Advertisement

There are early signs that the recent change of government in the UK could inject some momentum into treaty negotiations to finally settle Gibraltar's post-Brexit status, some eight years after the referendum vote and four after the UK officially left the EU.

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has already spoken to his newly appointed British counterpart, David Lammy, and the pair have agreed to "work from now on" on issues including "reaching an agreement in relation to Gibraltar."

READ ALSO: What Labour's UK election win means for Brits in Spain

Albares reported the conversation on social media over the weekend.

The Minister said in his post on X that they not only spoke about Gibraltar but a range of issues including "the welfare of our citizens living in the other country" as well as reaching consensus on "mobility, trade, investment" and "support for Ukraine and the crisis in Gaza".

Primera conversación con mi colega británico @DavidLammy. Acordamos trabajar desde ya por el bienestar de nuestros ciudadanos residentes en el otro país. En movilidad, comercio, inversiones. Para alcanzar el acuerdo en relación a Gibraltar. En apoyo a Ucrania y la crisis en Gaza. — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) July 7, 2024

Around 400,000 UK nationals live in Spain, the largest British migrant community in Europe. The latest data from Spain’s national statistics body INE show that there were around 180,000 Spaniards living in the UK at the beginning of 2023.

But many in Gibraltar, Britain's tiny overseas territory at the southernmost tip of Spain, will hope that Lammy’s appointment can bring a new approach and some impetus to treaty negotiations, of which there have been seemingly endless rounds over several years.

Advertisement

Lammy wrote in The Local over the weekend that the new Labour government “will reset relations with Europe as a reliable partner, a dependable ally and a good neighbour.”

“But if we are to fulfil our ambitions for a reset,” Lammy added, “we must also improve Britain’s relationship with the European Union."

READ ALSO: 'It’s time to reset Britain's relations with Europe'

The new Minister previously said during the election campaign that he would tackle negotiations on Gibraltar's post-Brexit status from where his predecessor, David Cameron, left off.

Spanish media reports during recent months suggested that progress had been made after Cameron's surprise return to frontline politics, but they were suspended for the UK election campaign.

“It's a file that clearly I will pick up from David Cameron, and I look forward to doing that,” Lammy stated. “I recognise it's an outstanding issue that comes out of the Brexit arrangements, and I will pick that up.”

Last May, the UK, Spain and the European Commission made progress in Brussels during negotiations on the economic, trade, mobility, environmental and social welfare aspects of an agreement, but did not provide details on the issues yet to be resolved.

However, throughout treaty negotiations sovereignty and the use of Gibraltar's airport, as well as the possibility of Spanish border guards on British soil, have been sticking points.

Advertisement

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo stated on social media that he too had spoken with Lammy. "The re-stated commitment, this morning, by David Lammy to the "Double Lock" on British Sovereignty of Gibraltar is very welcome," Picardo said.

I spoke, a few moments ago, with Rt Hon David Lammy MP, as we start the process of engaging with the new @UKLabour Government in the United Kingdom.



The re-stated commitment, this morning, by @DavidLammy to the "Double Lock" on British Sovereignty of Gibraltar is very welcome,… pic.twitter.com/r57F5asbIn — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) July 7, 2024

Despite the referendum vote being eight years ago, and the UK officially leaving the EU four years ago, there is still no official Brexit deal for Gibraltar. Since then locals have lived in uncertainty and border arrangements have essentially been fudged by Spanish authorities and proven unpredictable.

Following the election of Labour in last week's general election, Spain and the UK are arguably Europe's two most high profile left-leaning governments amid a broader rightward swing across the rest of the continent.

Picardo noted this potential political alignment in his post on X: "For the first time in history, we have socialist parties in government in London, Madrid and Gibraltar... that ideological solidarity will no doubt help us in our work."