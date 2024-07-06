Inside Spain: Suicide before eviction and the bull debate

Advertisement

Two sisters, aged 54 and 64, took their own lives on Monday in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Sant Andreu, just hours before they were due to be evicted from the flat they’d been living in for most of their lives.

They owed more than €9,000 in rent after stopping monthly payments in March 2021. It’s since emerged that their mother contracted Covid-19 and died that month, reportedly leaving the sisters without any financial resources.

Some 300 people gathered in Barcelona on Tuesday in protest against the double suicide, with organisers stating that “these are not suicides, they are murders”.

"No son suicidios, son asesinatos". Centenares de personas protestan en Barcelona tras el suicidio de dos hermanas antes de ser desahuciadas de su domicilio y llevan a cabo un minuto de silencio https://t.co/EeWowNVtPB pic.twitter.com/0EaNcZNoEa — Europa Press (@europapress) July 3, 2024

Another Catalonia resident, Alex (70), took his own life this year in the city of Sabadell earlier in 2024.

For Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni, the sisters’ suicide represents “the hardest and most dramatic side” of the problems of access to housing in Barcelona.

Spain’s Parliament recently approved the suspension of evictions (desahucios in Spanish) of vulnerable families until 2028, but somehow the Sant Andreu sisters, who were known among neighbours for living a private life, fell between the cracks.

Their tragic death showcases how not all people who fail to pay their rent in Spain are squatters (okupas) who are capitalising on the system’s loopholes.

The lines are indeed blurred, and in the current context of rising rents and an enormous lack of social housing in Spain, there are many people who are struggling and simply cannot afford their rent or mortgages, rather than purposely choosing not to pay.

In other news, animal rights groups PETA and AnimaNaturalis on Friday staged a protest in Pamplona against the “mediaeval cruelty” of the San Fermín running of the bull festival, which kicks off on Saturday.

Around fifty activists wearing horns on their heads and mediaeval stocks over their shoulders marched through the streets of the Navarran city to illustrate their opposition.

🔴 Hoy, activistas de @AnimaNaturalis y @PETAUK, realizamos una impactante acción de protesta en Pamplona 🇪🇸 para exigir unos #Sanfermines sin crueldad ni tortura animal.



¡Tauromaquia abolición! 🐃✊️ pic.twitter.com/b8rx3JAQkm — AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) July 5, 2024

Their messages reflect that not everyone in Spain (and certainly even less so overseas) is in favour of the bull-themed event, which includes both bull runs and bull fights.

According to AnimaNaturalis, some 17,000 local festivals in Spain include some form of animal cruelty.

In their eyes, San Fermín, an event known around the world, normalises the mistreatment of animals.

The question of whether such festivals are “tradition” or “torture” is by no means new, and yet not much has really has been done in modern-day Spain to bring these practices in line with the policies of a progressive government.

Ask any Pamplonika (local of Pamplona) if they think that the encierros (bull runs) are cruel and they’re likely to deny it, as not only have they grown up with the running of the bull, they will argue that the animal is not physically hurt.

An animal activist on the other hand will point out that bulls can feel claustrophobia, fear and panic when running down narrow streets surrounded by hundreds of humans.

Whatever one’s view, there’s clearly a need for consensus, and for at least “traditions” that clearly cause animals pain and/or death to be banned.

Take the Toro de La Vega, which saw a whole town chase down a single bull with spears with which to stab it to death; a barbaric act that was banned in 2022.

The mother of all taboos is of course bullfighting itself, something as stereotypically Spanish as it gets, but so attached to the fabric of some corners of Spanish society that most politicians feel the need to tread carefully when broaching the subject.

