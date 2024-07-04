The little known Anglican community in Catholic Spain

Advertisement

Spain is regarded as one of Europe's and the world's most Catholic countries, although the trend now is more towards cultural Catholicism rather than a devout religiosity, and the numbers back this up.

In May 1978, 90.5 percent of Spaniards described themselves as Catholic. By October 2021, however, that figure had fallen to 55.4 percent, according to the CIS, Spain's sociological research centre. Of those, less and less are practicing beyond going to Mass on special occasions like Christmas and Easter.

Nonetheless, whether it be Seville's world famous Semana Santa celebrations, or the endless street names named after famous Bishops and Priests, or even the occasional nun you see walking down the street, Spain is undoubtedly still a Catholic country.

READ ALSO: FOCUS: How Catholic are people in Spain nowadays?

It may come as a surprise to you then to learn that the Anglican Church claims that Madrid's first cathedral was not Catholic but Anglican. In fact, the capital city is home to several Anglican churches, and there are many more scattered around Spain.

Anglican churches can be found as far flung as Seville and Galicia, Bilbao, all long the Costa del Sol around the Málaga area, as well as in southeastern Spain from Murcia up through Alicante to Valencia and Barcelona and beyond. They can also be found on the Balearic and Canary Islands, Zaragoza, and Salamanca.

Below is a map of all the Anglican churches in Spain that are associated with the Spanish Reformed Episcopal Church. There are likely many more that have popped up to cater to British migrant communities.

Anglicanism in Spain

Anglicanism in Spain goes back a long way, and has its roots in the 16th-century Spanish Reformation when certain Spaniards supported the Protestant Reformation led by Martin Luther in Germany.

Initially Anglicanism was adopted by some (in reality very few) members of the Spanish nobility, though of course these numbers paled in comparison to the pre-established Catholic hegemony in the country.

Nowadays this is made up of two separate Church bodies, namely the Spanish Reformed Episcopal Church, which are the majority, and then Church of England's European Diocese which usually cater for British immigrants living in Spain.

Anglican All Saints Church in the Tenerife town of Puerto de la Cruz, in the Canary Islands. Photo: Koppchen/Wikipedia (CC BY 3.0)

The latter are usually English-language churches where the services are carried out in English, whereas the Spanish Episcopal church services are in Spanish for Spaniards.

Increasingly, many Anglican churches also attract Latin American migrants.

In terms of total congregation numbers, it's hard to say. Carlos López Lozano, Spain's most senior Anglican bishop, told COPE radio network that "In terms of membership, the figures are around 20,000 in total, which includes Spaniards and British people living in our country."

Advertisement

Anglican Madrid

Incredibly for the capital city of a Catholic country, at the end of the 19th century Madrid's first cathedral was built... and it reportedly wasn't Catholic.

La Catedral del Redentor was built in and 1880 and still stands on Calle de la Beneficencia, in Malasaña, just behind the Barceló Market.

This means that there are daily church services in the Spanish capital that don't look to the Pope in the Vatican, but to the Archbishop of Canterbury in England.

In total there are five Anglican churches in the Madrid regions and few Madrileños are aware of their existence. They are in Móstoles, Alcorcón, Navalcarnero, the aforementioned Madrid cathedral and the church of San Jorge (Saint George) in calle Núñez de Balboa.

Advertisement

Other English speaking churches in Spain

Spain is also home to several other types of English-speaking churches that are non-Catholic.

There's the International Christian Assembly in Torrevieja (Alicante) an evangelical church which does services in English, Spanish and Dutch.

There's also the Barcelona International Church, the Cádiz All Nations Christian Fellowship, Calahonda Baptist Church in Mijas, Málaga, Salt Church, an evangelical church in Los Alcázares, Murcia, as well as the Immanuel Baptist Church in Madrid, Madrid International Church, an evangelical church with offers bilingual services, and Elim Family Fellowship church, a pentecostal church in Málaga.